Kristen Stewart Regrets ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot; Elizabeth Banks Criticizes Marketing

In a candid revelation, Kristen Stewart, known for her roles in the ‘Twilight’ series and ‘Underwater’, has expressed regret over her participation in the 2019 ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot. The actress compared her experience unfavorably with the original franchise, which was famously helmed by Hollywood powerhouses Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.

Stewart’s Displeasure with the Reboot

During her interview, Stewart admitted her distaste for making the reboot, suggesting that the original movies should not have been ‘touched’. She confessed that she ‘hated’ the process of filming, and felt the reboot couldn’t match up to the iconic trio’s performance in the original series. Her regret was further compounded by the film’s underwhelming box office performance and mixed critical reviews. The reboot, despite its $48 million budget, managed to rake in just a little over $73 million.

Banks Critiques the Marketing Strategy

Elizabeth Banks, the director of the reboot, echoed Stewart’s sentiments, albeit from a different angle. Banks criticized the film’s marketing strategy, arguing that it was unfairly presented as being ‘just for girls’. This gender-biased portrayal, she argued, created a ‘disconnect’ that ultimately contributed to the audience’s lukewarm response.

Despite Challenges, Pride in the Film

Notwithstanding the challenges, Banks expressed pride in what the film managed to accomplish. She highlighted Stewart’s performance, the introduction of talent such as Ella Balinska, and the opportunity to work with industry legend Patrick Stewart. She also touched upon the pressure and scrutiny that women in Hollywood face, and clarified that her intention was to make an action movie, not a feminist manifesto.