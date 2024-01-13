en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kristen Stewart Regrets ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot; Elizabeth Banks Criticizes Marketing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:58 pm EST
Kristen Stewart Regrets ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot; Elizabeth Banks Criticizes Marketing

In a candid revelation, Kristen Stewart, known for her roles in the ‘Twilight’ series and ‘Underwater’, has expressed regret over her participation in the 2019 ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot. The actress compared her experience unfavorably with the original franchise, which was famously helmed by Hollywood powerhouses Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.

Stewart’s Displeasure with the Reboot

During her interview, Stewart admitted her distaste for making the reboot, suggesting that the original movies should not have been ‘touched’. She confessed that she ‘hated’ the process of filming, and felt the reboot couldn’t match up to the iconic trio’s performance in the original series. Her regret was further compounded by the film’s underwhelming box office performance and mixed critical reviews. The reboot, despite its $48 million budget, managed to rake in just a little over $73 million.

Banks Critiques the Marketing Strategy

Elizabeth Banks, the director of the reboot, echoed Stewart’s sentiments, albeit from a different angle. Banks criticized the film’s marketing strategy, arguing that it was unfairly presented as being ‘just for girls’. This gender-biased portrayal, she argued, created a ‘disconnect’ that ultimately contributed to the audience’s lukewarm response.

Despite Challenges, Pride in the Film

Notwithstanding the challenges, Banks expressed pride in what the film managed to accomplish. She highlighted Stewart’s performance, the introduction of talent such as Ella Balinska, and the opportunity to work with industry legend Patrick Stewart. She also touched upon the pressure and scrutiny that women in Hollywood face, and clarified that her intention was to make an action movie, not a feminist manifesto.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
15 seconds ago
Disney's Centennial Film 'Wish' Set for Home Theater Release with Exclusive Bonus Features
Walt Disney Animation Studios is preparing for a double celebration. Not only does 2024 mark the studio’s centennial anniversary, but it also welcomes the home release of their 100th animated film, ‘Wish’. This enchanting musical-comedy, directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn with a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, is scheduled for digital
Disney's Centennial Film 'Wish' Set for Home Theater Release with Exclusive Bonus Features
"The Infinite": A Revolutionary Leap into Space via Virtual Reality at Denver Center
7 mins ago
"The Infinite": A Revolutionary Leap into Space via Virtual Reality at Denver Center
AFI Awards Luncheon 2024: A Star-Studded Celebration of Art
7 mins ago
AFI Awards Luncheon 2024: A Star-Studded Celebration of Art
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King's Legacy
2 mins ago
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King's Legacy
Kevin Tancharoen Explores New Horizons with 'The Brothers Sun' & Eyes Mortal Kombat Return
5 mins ago
Kevin Tancharoen Explores New Horizons with 'The Brothers Sun' & Eyes Mortal Kombat Return
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Ignite Sparks on Set of 'It Ends With Us'
5 mins ago
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Ignite Sparks on Set of 'It Ends With Us'
Latest Headlines
World News
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
43 seconds
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
58 seconds
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
1 min
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
1 min
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
2 mins
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern's Wedding
2 mins
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern's Wedding
Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups
3 mins
Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
4 mins
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
4 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app