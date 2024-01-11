Kristen Stewart Reflects on ‘Gay Undertones’ in Twilight and Personal Sexuality

Known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight film series, Kristen Stewart recently offered a fresh perspective on the saga’s themes and how they relate to her own sexuality. In a candid interview with Variety, the 33-year-old actress suggested that the popular film series carries ‘gay undertones.’ Stewart described the narrative as being about ‘oppression’ and the dangerous allure of ‘wanting what’s going to destroy you.’

Twilight and the Specter of Gothic Literature and Queer Culture

Stewart’s perspective prompts an insightful examination of the Twilight series, weaving it into the broader tapestry of Gothic literature and queer culture. She mentioned Stephenie Meyer, the author of the Twilight novels, being a Mormon, subtly hinting at the interplay of her religious backdrop and the narrative threads in her novels.

Stewart’s Queer Subtext in Twilight

In the interview, Stewart also underscored how her own presence in the films might have contributed to the queer subtext. She reflected on her personal experiences, noting that her current understanding of the films’ themes resonates deeply with her own journey of self-discovery and identity.

Stewart’s Humorous Perspective on Sexuality

Throughout the interview, Stewart maintained a humorous tone while discussing her sexuality and interactions with fans. Her open identification with the LGBTQ+ community and willingness to delve into diverse roles, from her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in the biopic Spencer to her upcoming role in the romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, continue to add layers to her career and public persona.