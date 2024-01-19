Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster's Reunion at Sundance Marks 'Panic Room' Anniversary

On the night of the Sundance Film Festival's Opening Gala, a familiar duo reunited. Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster, who once played mother and daughter in the successful 2002 thriller 'Panic Room,' came together again, nearly 22 years after their first on-screen collaboration. The 'Panic Room,' during its release, was a significant hit, marking the biggest opening weekend for an Easter holiday at that time.

A Night of Reunion and Recognition

The gala was not just a reunion for the two actresses, but also a night of recognition for Stewart's remarkable contributions to the independent film industry and her enduring relationship with the Sundance Film Festival. The 'Twilight' star was awarded the prestigious Visionary Award. Jesse Eisenberg, who has worked with Stewart on three films, presented the award, lauding her for her authentic and committed performances.

Jodie Foster's Multiple Roles

Jodie Foster wasn't at the gala just for the reunion. She had multiple roles to play during the event. Foster presented the Vanguard Award to Maite Alberdi, in addition to supporting the world premiere of her wife Alexandra Hedison's short film 'ALOK.' Foster served as an executive producer for the film.

Hedison Grateful for Foster's Support

Hedison expressed her gratitude for Foster's support, acknowledging her partner's effort to attend the festival amidst a busy schedule. The gala also saw the premiere of Stewart's film 'Love Me.' Other celebrities in attendance included Robert Downey Jr., Christopher Nolan, and various rising actors and actresses.