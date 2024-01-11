Kristen Stewart: A Retrospective Look at Career and Queerness

In a recent candid interview with Variety, Hollywood’s own Kristen Stewart unveiled intriguing perspectives on her storied career, highlighting the nuances of her experiences. Stewart, who has been a part of numerous blockbuster franchises, took a retrospective look at her past roles, particularly in the Twilight series and the 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

Twilight: A Queer Perspective?

Stewart’s comments on the Twilight franchise, a saga that catapulted her to international fame, were particularly noteworthy. She astutely identified themes of oppression and desire in the teen vampire romance, calling it ‘such a gay movie.’ This statement, while unexpected, sheds light on how Stewart has retrospectively understood the film’s subtext through the lens of her own queerness, which she publicly acknowledged in 2017.

Charlie’s Angels: A Regretful Experience

Stewart also opened up about her participation in the 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks, voicing her dissatisfaction with the project. In stark contrast to her admiration for the original 2000 movie featuring the iconic trio of Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore, the reboot that also starred Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, fell short of Stewart’s expectations. The film’s poor box office performance and negative reviews further underlined her discontent.

Personal Life and Upcoming Ventures

During the interview, Stewart also touched upon her personal life, including her engagement to Dylan Meyers. She made a point of her decision to publicly come out on Saturday Night Live, choosing to ‘break’ the news herself in a humorous context – a testament to her unique approach towards privacy and public image. As she looks forward, Stewart’s upcoming projects include a sci-fi romance titled Love Me with Steven Yeun, and Rose Glass’s thriller Love Lies Bleeding, wherein she plays a gym manager named Lou who falls for a female bodybuilder.