Kristen Doute Accuses Jo Wenberg of Manipulation; Bravo Promotes Season 11 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

As the drama unfolds in the world of reality television, Kristen Doute, known for her role in the popular series ‘Vanderpump Rules’, has taken to her podcast ‘Sex, Love and What Else Matters’ to assert that her former confidante, Jo Wenberg, used their friendship as a stepping stone to a spot on the show. This assertion follows the sudden end of their friendship coinciding with Wenberg’s interactions with another cast member, Tom Schwartz, with whom she had an affair.

Wenberg’s Growing Distance and Schwartz’s Hidden Affair

Adding weight to Doute’s suspicions, Luke Broderick, Doute’s current beau, recalls how Wenberg started distancing herself post moving out of Doute’s residence and just after a significant event on the show labeled as ‘Scandoval’. In a twist of events, it was later revealed that despite initial denials, Schwartz had indeed been romantically involved with Wenberg.

Maloney’s Open Criticism and Threat to Wenberg

Further adding to the controversy, Katie Maloney, Schwartz’s ex-wife, has openly criticized Wenberg, resorting to calling her ‘spooky’ and ‘psycho’, and has even threatened to confront her. This dramatic interplay of relations and revelations have left the fans of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ on the edge of their seats.

Upcoming Season of Vanderpump Rules

Amidst all this chaos, Bravo network is on its way to premiering the eleventh season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’, a spin-off of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’. The new season is set to air in January. However, fans of Doute would be disappointed as she has been ousted from the series since 2020. As the familiar faces return and new stories unfold, the anticipation for the new season is palpable.