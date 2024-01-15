en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kris Wu: The Fall of a Star Amidst Sexual Assault Charges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Kris Wu: The Fall of a Star Amidst Sexual Assault Charges

The multifaceted career of Kris Wu, a Chinese-born Canadian rapper, singer, actor, and model, has taken a dramatic turn. Born on November 6, 1990, in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, Wu’s career, marked by fame and success, is now overshadowed by a criminal conviction. Wu was found guilty of sexual assault charges and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Rise to Stardom: A Brief Overview

Wu’s journey into the limelight began with joining the K-pop group Exo as the eleventh member in 2012. His association with the group propelled him to fame, particularly after the success of the 2013 album XOXO and the hit song “Growl.” As a solo artist, he released singles such as “Time Boils the Rain” in 2014.

His career wasn’t limited to music. Wu ventured into acting with his 2015 debut in the Chinese box office hit “Somewhere Only We Know.” He continued to showcase his acting prowess with roles in films like “Mr. Six.” Despite his career achievements, Kris Wu’s personal life remains under wraps, with no public information available regarding his marital status or partner.

The Downfall: A Conviction Overshadows the Career

Recently, Wu’s illustrious career has been marred by a criminal conviction. The court sentenced him to 13 years in prison, attributing to multiple counts of rape and lewdness. The charges relate to incidents in November and December 2020, and July 1, 2018, where he was found guilty of luring women to his home and attempting to rape them under the influence of alcohol.

The Aftermath: Career and Reputation in Ruins

Wu’s downfall was not just limited to his conviction. He was also involved in tax evasion of over $85 million and faced scandalous allegations of seeking underage girls. The repercussions were severe, leading to the loss of major contracts and a significant decline in his career. Following his sentence, Wu will face deportation to Canada.

This case has sparked discussions about the behavior of celebrities and the importance of adhering to laws and societal ethics. Wu’s downfall serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of such serious offenses, casting long shadows over his achievements and reputation.

Arts & Entertainment China Crime
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

