Kris Haddow Awarded Prestigious Ignite Fellowship by Scottish Book Trust

Esteemed writer Kris Haddow, hailing from Kirkconnel, has recently been named one of the distinguished Ignite Fellows by the Scottish Book Trust. The prestigious fellowship, currently in its sixth succession, is dedicated to bolstering prominent writers engrossed in significant projects. Glasgow-based Haddow will be the recipient of a £2000 bursary along with tailored creative backing for his individual literary pursuits.

From Glasgow to the Pages of Gutter Magazine

A product of the University of Glasgow’s MLitt Creative Writing program, Haddow’s literary prowess extends across various genres, including plays, poems, and prose written in Scots. His recent contributions have found their home in noteworthy publications such as Gutter Magazine and New Writing Scotland. In addition to his creative endeavors, Haddow has immersed himself in the study of the Scots dialect in publishing.

‘When the Curlew Cries No More’: A Novel in the Making

At present, Haddow is engrossed in penning his debut novel, ‘When the Curlew Cries No More’. This work of fiction, set in the rustic backdrop of South West Scotland, artfully integrates the local language and landscape into its narrative. Notably, it was the triumphant entry at the Bloody Scotland Crime Writing Festival’s Pitch Perfect event in 2021.

The Ignite Fellowship: A Beacon for Writers

Following the announcement of his fellowship, Haddow expressed a profound sense of honor and excitement. He eagerly anticipates the journey of completing and refining his novel under the supportive mantle of the Ignite Fellowship. Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, extended his hearty congratulations to the newest Ignite Fellows. He underscored the fellowship’s role as a catalyst in the writers’ careers, offering invaluable mentoring, financial backing, and practical assistance.