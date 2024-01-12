en English
Arts & Entertainment

KRG The Don Turns 33, Drops ‘Time Bomb’ with Konshens in Grand Party

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:05 am EST
KRG The Don Turns 33, Drops ‘Time Bomb’ with Konshens in Grand Party

Kenyan dancehall maestro, KRG The Don, ushered in his 33rd year with grandeur and style, hosting a lavish birthday celebration at the Pan Pacific rooftop terrace – a crown jewel of Nairobi’s upscale GTC Towers. Adding layers of excitement, the artist harmonized his birthday bash with the release party of his much-anticipated new single ‘Time Bomb’, a fiery collaboration with Jamaican dancehall legend Konshens.

The A-List Gathering

As the sun dipped below the Nairobi skyline, the party ignited, attracting a constellation of prominent personalities from across Nairobi’s social strata. Politicians, business magnates, celebrities, content creators, and Instagram influencers mingled, creating an atmosphere that was as electric as it was exclusive. Among the eminent guests were Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwour, renowned musician Charles Jaguar, multimillionaire Sam K, politician Samuel Masaki, and beauty maven Phoina Tosha.

Opulence and Excitement

Celebrants reveled in the luxurious setting, savoring fine dining experiences that included an array of alcoholic cocktails and a table laden with diverse delicacies. The pièce de résistance, however, was the exclusive premiere of ‘Time Bomb’. The attendees were treated to the raw energy and rhythmic prowess of the new single, setting the mood for an unforgettable evening.

‘Time Bomb’ – A Vibrant Collaboration

The music video for ‘Time Bomb’, released the following Friday, is a visual feast. The video bursts with vibrant colors and energetic performances by both KRG The Don and Konshens. The duet encapsulates their shared love for an opulent lifestyle and women, offering viewers a glimpse into their world. The song, a dancehall anthem produced by Jijo Drumbeats, showcases Konshens’ signature rhyming chants, creating a harmonious blend with KRG The Don’s resonant vocals.

Arts & Entertainment Kenya Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

