Krewe of Poseidon Parade 2024: A Grand Celebration of Ancient Greek Themes

The streets of Slidell came alive with a vibrant and colorful display as the Krewe of Poseidon held its annual parade on January 27. Reverberating with the themes of ancient Greek gods, the spectacular event boasted not only a grand celebration but also a testament to the enduring popularity of themed parades and the community's spirited engagement in such cultural revelries.

Unfolding the Ninth Iteration

The ninth iteration of the parade saw a remarkable participation of 825 riders, adorning 28 resplendent floats, including six tandems. As the evening set in, the parade unfurled its magic at 6:00 p.m., starting from the intersection of Berkley Street and Spartan Drive. It then embarked on a scenic route, meandering northwest to Highway 11, northeast to Hwy 190, and finally east through town, culminating just past the intersection of 190 and Kensington Boulevard.

A Stellar Lineup

Adding to the grandeur of the event, the parade showcased an array of talent featuring top performers like the 610 Stompers and Mande Milkshakers. A plethora of bands, marching groups, and equestrian units also joined in, contributing to the rhythmic backdrop of the festivities. Founded in 2015, the co-ed krewe has been steadfast in its mission of maintaining the tradition and history of New Orleans Mardi Gras, ensuring an exceptional parade each year.

Notable Highlights

Brayden Jobert, a local luminary, LSU baseball star, and Northshore High School graduate, had the distinction of being the grand marshal for this year's parade. Further elevating the regality of proceedings, Chris and Giselle Abadie were crowned as King and Queen Poseidon IX, a crowning moment that mirrored the opulence of the ancient Greek era.

With each passing year, the Krewe of Poseidon parade continues to evolve, etching an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Slidell. The parade's success not only lies in its grandeur but also in the community's unwavering enthusiasm, a testament to the timeless appeal of such cultural celebrations.