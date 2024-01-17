Krazy House: A Unique Blend of Horror and Comedy Set for Sundance Premiere

Set to premiere at the imminent Sundance Film Festival, Krazy House, a unique blend of horror and comedy, is grabbing attention with its newly released teaser trailer. The film, directed by Dutch filmmakers Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil, explores a family-centric narrative in a setting reminiscent of a 90s sitcom.

When Sitcom Meets Slapstick

The film's protagonist, Bernie Christian, portrayed by Nick Frost, is a religious homemaker who finds himself in an escalating situation of chaos. Bernie's family, amusingly mirroring a 90s sitcom cast, is taken hostage in their own home by Russian workers he had hired, who turn out to be wanted criminals.

Adding to the ensemble, Alicia Silverstone takes the role of Bernie's wife, who finds herself increasingly exasperated by Bernie's antics. An example of this is a comedic mishap involving sandals and a kitchen sink, as revealed in the film's trailer.

Horror and Humor: An Unexpected Blend

While the premise of Krazy House may sound terrifying, it's in the mix of slapstick humor and intense action that the film finds its unique groove. The resulting narrative is a rollercoaster ride of laughter and suspense, as Bernie's battle to save his family and retain his sanity spirals into a whirlwind of chaos.

A Star-Studded Cast

Beyond Frost and Silverstone, Krazy House boasts a star-studded cast that includes Kevin Connolly, Gaite Jansen, Walt Klink, Jan Bijvoet, Chris Peters, and Matti Stooker. This is Haars and van der Kuil's first English language project, and with their previous work on New Kids', their involvement has stirred up anticipation for the film.

Krazy House promises to be a fresh take on the horror-comedy genre, with its unique narrative and memorable performances. As audiences await its premiere at Sundance on January 20th, the excitement for this film continues to build.