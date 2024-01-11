en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kraftwerk to Celebrate ‘Autobahn’ 50th Anniversary with Walt Disney Concert Hall Residency

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Kraftwerk to Celebrate ‘Autobahn’ 50th Anniversary with Walt Disney Concert Hall Residency

Iconic German electronic music group, Kraftwerk, is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking album ‘Autobahn’ with a nine-show residency at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The event is scheduled from May 21st to 30th, with each night dedicated to the performance of one of their albums, thus offering an extensive live exploration of Kraftwerk’s influential work.

A Milestone Celebration

The residency will include performances of ‘Autobahn,’ ‘Radio-Activity,’ ‘Trans Europe Express,’ ‘The Man-Machine,’ ‘Computer World,’ ‘Techno Pop,’ ‘The Mix,’ and ‘Tour de France.’ In addition, each concert will feature a selection of other compositions from Kraftwerk’s catalogue, ensuring a comprehensive musical journey for their fans.

Hosted by the Los Angeles Philharmonic

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will host this significant residency, concluding it with a retrospective performance on the final day. This closing act will showcase the band’s evolution over five decades, marking an endearing tribute to their innovative contributions to the music industry.

Legacy of Kraftwerk

Kraftwerk’s music has been shaped by founders Ralf Hütter and the late Florian Schneider, who passed away in 2020. Their revolutionary soundscapes and musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations have left an indelible impact on the electronic music genre. This residency, therefore, marks not just a milestone, but also a celebration of their enduring legacy.

Arts & Entertainment Germany Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

