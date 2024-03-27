Unis Debuts with 'We Unis': Aiming to Be Fifth-Generation K-pop Icons

South Korea's newest girl group, Unis, made a splash in the K-pop scene with their debut EP 'We Unis', introduced in a star-studded media showcase in Seoul. Formed through the SBS TV audition show 'Universe Ticket', the eight-member group reflects the international dynamism of K-pop, with members hailing from Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. Their debut marks the beginning of their journey to becoming the icons of the fifth generation of K-pop.

Embarking on a Musical Journey

During the media showcase in Seoul, Unis leader Hyeonju shared the group's feelings of excitement and reflection on their journey from dreaming of becoming singers to competing in 'Universe Ticket'. The group, which includes members Hyeonju, Nana, Gehlee, Kotoko, Yunha, Elisia, Yoona, and Seowon, showcased their debut song 'Superwoman'. This high-energy dance track blends Afrobeat, Moombahton, and House genres, encouraging listeners to discover their inner strength.

Overcoming Challenges Together

The Unis members discussed their experiences and challenges, especially focusing on overcoming language barriers. Filipino members Gehlee and Elisia shared their struggles and progress with the Korean language, expressing gratitude towards their bandmates for their support. The youngest member, Seowon, highlighted her unique journey from a participant in a trot music competition to debuting in a K-pop girl group, showcasing the diverse backgrounds of Unis members.

Aiming for Global Recognition

When asked about their role models, Elisia mentioned the globally renowned girl group TWICE, expressing Unis' ambition to receive worldwide love. The group concluded the showcase with a strong message of hope to become leading figures representing the newest generation of K-pop idols. They also set their sights on winning rookie awards at year-end K-pop music awards, emphasizing their determination to make a significant impact in the industry.

As Unis takes their first steps in the K-pop world, their unique blend of talents, backgrounds, and ambitions positions them as a promising act to watch. With their debut EP 'We Unis', they not only showcase their musical abilities but also their determination to connect with fans globally and write their own story in the history of K-pop.