Super Junior's Ryeowook Announces May Wedding with Former Idol Ari

Super Junior's Ryeowook, a prominent figure in the K-pop industry, has officially announced his plans to marry his girlfriend, former Tahiti member Ari, in May. This news comes after the couple made their relationship public in 2020. Ryeowook shared this significant life update through a heartfelt letter to fans on Instagram, emphasizing the thoughtful consideration behind their decision to wed this spring.

