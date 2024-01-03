en English
Fashion

Stray Kids’ Styling Controversy: Fans Demand Change, Send Protest Trucks to JYP Entertainment

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Stray Kids’ Styling Controversy: Fans Demand Change, Send Protest Trucks to JYP Entertainment

The global fanbase of the popular K-pop ensemble, Stray Kids, has voiced its concern over the group’s recent fashion and grooming choices. The critique is largely directed at the group’s sartorial decision to wear multiple belts and their controversial makeup during the 2023 MBC Music Festival. Fans have expressed their discontent with the overly ashy makeup and excessively oily hair styling.

Fans Take Action

In an audacious display of their displeasure, the fans have resorted to sending trucks bearing messages of dissatisfaction to JYP Entertainment’s headquarters. These messages implore the company to revamp the group’s appearance, alleging that the current hair and makeup team frequently overlooks the album concepts planned. The fan-initiated campaign has garnered widespread attention, resonating with netizens globally.

Netizens Rally in Support

The fans’ actions have struck a chord with netizens worldwide, with many expressing hopes that similar campaigns would be directed at other entertainment companies facing similar styling issues with their represented groups. Despite the growing discontent and calls for change, JYP Entertainment, the agency managing Stray Kids, has yet to issue an official response to the fans’ grievances.

Stray Kids in the Limelight

Amidst the styling controversy, Stray Kids continue to make headlines. Reports suggest member Hyunjin’s reunion with aespa’s NingNing in a video, and his participation in aespa’s dance challenge video. There have also been widespread reactions to Stray Kids member I.N’s feelings about fellow member Bang Chan, as well as criticisms towards SBS’s handling of Stray Kids’ performance at the “2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon”.

Fashion K-Pop
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

