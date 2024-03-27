NewJeans Set for Japan Debut and World Tour: Dual Singles, Tokyo Fan Meet

SEOUL (ANN/THE KOREA HERALD) – Excitement is brewing in the K-pop scene as NewJeans, the rising sensation, gears up for an international musical journey. Under the guidance of their agency, Ador, the group is poised to captivate fans in Korea with the release of their upcoming single, “How Sweet,” slated for May 24. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. With a double dose of musical magic, NewJeans is set to make their debut in Japan on June 21 with yet another single, marking their official foray into the Japanese music industry.

Advertisment

Anticipation Builds with Dual Releases

The anticipation mounts as details emerge about the accompanying B-sides for “How Sweet,” including the catchy track “Bubble Gum” and instrumental versions of both songs. Moreover, fans across borders can expect a taste of what’s to come as “Bubble Gum” takes centre stage in a Japanese commercial and serves as a theme song for an upcoming TV program, offering a tantalising preview ahead of the official album release. The group will make its official debut in Japan in June with the release of a separate single, “Supernatural.” The Japanese single will also come with three B-sides including “Right Now,” and instrumental versions of both the title track and “Right Now.” “Right Now” will also be used in a commercial in Korea and Japan in May.

Expanding Horizons: TV Appearances and Tokyo Fan Meet

Advertisment

“NewJeans will be active in both Korea and Japan, appearing in TV music programs in both countries,” said Ador. The quintet is also holding its second fan meeting, Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on June 26-27. This will be the quickest an overseas artist has appeared at Tokyo Dome since their debut. NewJeans is also preparing for an album release in the second half of this year and a world tour in 2025. “Such big scale fanmeet concert will be a stepping stone for the group’s world tour in 2025. We will do our best to present performances of better quality along with a new album in the second half of this year to fans,” said Ador.

Looking Ahead: World Tour and New Music on the Horizon

With a strategic plan in place, NewJeans is not only focusing on expanding their fanbase across Asia but also setting the stage for a global presence with a world tour slated for 2025. Their commitment to delivering high-quality performances and new music in the latter part of the year hints at their ambition to dominate the international music scene. Fans and industry insiders alike are keenly watching as NewJeans takes bold steps towards becoming a global phenomenon.