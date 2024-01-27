'NANA Tour with Seventeen': Low Viewership Casts Doubt on Future Idol-Based Shows

Na Young Seok PD's latest venture, the variety show 'NANA Tour with Seventeen,' starring the renowned K-pop idol group Seventeen, has experienced an unexpected struggle in securing viewership. Despite its promising prime time slot and the fame of its stars, the show has reported a modest opening viewership rating of 2% and has since revolved around a 1.9% mark.

Unfulfilled Promise of a Fresh Format

The show, a unique blend of travel and idol variety, trails the Seventeen members as they traverse Italy's picturesque landscapes. While this format mirrors other successful variety programs, it has failed to strike a chord with the larger public, seemingly resonating solely with the dedicated fanbase of Seventeen. The premise was a break from the norm, an attempt to create content that brings an idol group to the fore for a global audience, but its execution has fallen short of expectations.

Na Young Seok PD's Ambitions and Reality

Na Young Seok PD, known for his successful variety shows, had previously addressed concerns about the accessibility of idol group-based shows. He voiced his intent to craft a program that surpasses fan viewership by underlining the worldwide importance of the K-pop and idol industry. This ambition, however, appears to have been thwarted by the current reality.

Uncertain Future for 'NANA Tour'

With just two episodes remaining in its run, 'NANA Tour' is not projected to experience a significant surge in viewership. This trend casts a shadow over the potential of future partnerships between Na Young Seok PD and idol groups to captivate a broader audience. The modest performance of 'NANA Tour with Seventeen' serves as a sobering reminder that even the most glittering star power and prime time slots are not guarantees for success in the ever-evolving landscape of variety programming.