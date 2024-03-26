BTS's V Hits Billboard Hot 100 with Solo Track 'FRI(END)S' Amid Military Service

Amidst fulfilling his military service, V from the globally renowned K-pop group BTS has once again made headlines by landing his new solo single, 'FRI(END)S', on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Released on March 15, the track debuted at No. 65, marking V's fourth solo appearance on this prestigious music chart. Notably, 'FRI(END)S' has also captured the No. 13 spot on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart.

The Journey of 'FRI(END)S'

'FRI(END)S' is V's first solo project since his album 'Layover' was unveiled in September of the previous year. Crafting a pop-soul experience with lyrics entirely in English, the song exudes a tender narrative of love confession towards a friend. This latest achievement not only highlights V's enduring popularity but also his versatility as an artist, managing to captivate the global audience with his music from across the military service boundaries.

A Record of Success

V's journey on the Billboard Hot 100 began with his single 'Christmas Tree,' which was part of the soundtrack for the Korean drama 'Our Beloved Summer,' peaking at No. 79. Following this, two more tracks from 'Layover' — 'Love Me Again' and 'Slow Dancing' — secured spots at No. 96 and No. 51, respectively. This consistent performance on the charts underscores the global impact of V's music, further cemented by 'FRI(END)S' successful entry on both American and British charts.

Implications for V and BTS

This latest achievement by V not only contributes to his personal discography but also extends BTS's influence in the global music industry. With each member pursuing solo projects during their military service period, the band's individual successes continue to fuel BTS's legacy as a dominant force in K-pop. V's ability to produce chart-topping music while serving in the military speaks volumes about his dedication and the unwavering support of the fanbase, known as ARMY.

As V continues to make waves on international music charts, his accomplishments set a promising precedent for the individual and collective future endeavors of BTS. With 'FRI(END)S' resonating with listeners worldwide, V's journey as a solo artist is a testament to his talent and the global appeal of K-pop. As fans and the music industry alike watch closely, the anticipation for what's next in V's career — and for BTS as a whole — remains higher than ever.