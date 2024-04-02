BTS B★VERSE Exhibit Opens in Quezon City: Tickets Now Available for Filipino ARMY

Exciting news for Filipino fans of the global K-pop phenomenon BTS as ticket sales kick off for the much-anticipated "B★VERSE: BTS, Singing the Stars" exhibit in Quezon City. Organized by Araneta City, the exhibit promises an immersive virtual reality experience and will be available from May 17 to August 15 at Gateway Mall 2, with regular passes priced at P1,500 and the Flexi-Pass at P1,900.

Immersive Experience Awaits

"B★VERSE: BTS, Singing the Stars" offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to dive into the world of BTS like never before. Visitors will be treated to vivid recreations of the group's iconic performances at The Fact Music Awards, explore the Seven Planets showcase featuring each member in uniquely themed rooms, and enjoy a dazzling mapping show among other attractions. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNet, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

BTS' Current Endeavors

While BTS' seven members are currently serving their mandatory military service in South Korea, the group remains active in the hearts of ARMYs worldwide. Expected to reunite by 2025, the members continue to engage their fans. Most recently, BTS' J-Hope released his special album 'Hope on the Street Vol.1', keeping the BTS spirit alive and thriving amidst their temporary hiatus.

Must-Visit for ARMYs

The "B★VERSE: BTS, Singing the Stars" exhibit is not just an event but a celebration of BTS' music, achievements, and the unbreakable bond with their fans. As the exhibit runs through the summer, ARMYs have a unique chance to connect with the band's legacy and each other, making it a must-visit destination for fans and a significant addition to Quezon City's cultural calendar.

