BOYNEXTDOOR Unveils 'HOW?' EP: A Journey from First Love to Heartbreak

K-pop sensation BOYNEXTDOOR is poised to captivate fans with their highly anticipated second EP, 'HOW?', set for release on April 15, 2024. This latest project from the six-member ensemble is a thematic exploration of the highs and lows of young love, as announced by KOZ Entertainment. With a tracklist that promises a mix of emotions, the group is ready to showcase their musical evolution and lyrical depth.

Unpacking 'HOW?': A Musical Odyssey

The EP 'HOW?' narrates the universal experience of first love and the eventual heartache that often follows. Leading the charge is the single 'Earth, Wind & Fire', a track that demonstrates BOYNEXTDOOR's versatility through its hyperpop influences. The EP's diverse song list, including 'OUR', 'Amnesia', and 'So let's go see the stars', speaks to the group's commitment to exploring different facets of emotion and sound. Notably, members Jaehyun, Taesan, and Woonhak have contributed their songwriting and compositional talents to the project, adding a personal touch to the narrative of love and loss.

A Multimedia Tease: Building Anticipation

In the lead-up to the EP's release, KOZ Entertainment has unveiled a series of promotional materials designed to build anticipation among fans. Concept photos, films, a track spoiler, and a music video teaser are all part of the pre-release excitement. This multimedia approach not only serves to highlight the thematic elements of 'HOW?' but also showcases the group's visual and artistic growth since their debut under HYBE's sub-label KOZ Entertainment in May 2023.

BOYNEXTDOOR: Rising Stars in the K-pop Universe

Since their debut, BOYNEXTDOOR has quickly risen through the ranks of the K-pop industry, capturing hearts with their dynamic performances and relatable themes. Their participation in the 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines further solidified their status as one of the genre's most promising acts. As 'HOW?' marks their second major release, the group is set to embark on a new chapter in their musical journey, one that resonates with the experiences of their global fanbase.

With 'HOW?', BOYNEXTDOOR invites listeners into a world of youthful romance, marked by its exhilarating beginnings and poignant endings. This EP not only underscores the group's artistic growth but also cements their place in the ever-evolving K-pop landscape. As fans eagerly await the release, the anticipation surrounding 'HOW?' speaks volumes about the universal appeal of stories of love and heartbreak, masterfully told through the lens of K-pop.