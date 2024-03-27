BLACKPINK's Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for Lisa: Celebrating with Fans Worldwide

On March 27, BLACKPINK's Lisa turned 27, marking the occasion with an outpour of love from her bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, along with a global chorus of birthday wishes from fans. Lisa's special day was further highlighted by the announcement of exclusive merchandise from her media company, LLOUD, and a TikTok dance video featuring the star in one of the new limited edition hoodies.

Bandmates' Loving Tributes

Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé took to Instagram to post their personal and touching birthday messages for Lisa. Jisoo reminisced about watching Lisa grow from their middle school days to becoming a dependable adult, expressing her love and suggesting a celebratory meal. Rosé shared a nostalgic message filled with memories and gratitude for their friendship and growth together, while Jennie's message celebrated Lisa as her 'forever dancing queen,' wishing her a day full of joy.

Fans Join in the Celebration

The celebration transcended beyond the members of BLACKPINK, with fans worldwide taking to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share their birthday wishes. Hashtags such as #Chapter27WithLisa and #AllRounderLisaDay trended globally, showcasing the immense love and support for Lisa from her fans across the globe. The engagement on social media not only highlighted Lisa's popularity but also the strong connection BLACKPINK shares with their fanbase.

LLOUD's Exclusive Merchandise Drop

In celebration of Lisa's birthday, her media company, LLOUD, announced a new exclusive merchandise drop, adding a special touch to the festivities. Lisa herself took to TikTok to release a dance video while sporting one of the limited edition hoodies, delighting fans with her ever-charismatic presence and dance moves. This move not only celebrated her birthday but also engaged fans in a unique and memorable way.

As Lisa's 27th birthday celebrations wind down, the outpouring of love from her bandmates and fans alike underscores the strong bonds within BLACKPINK and their global influence. The heartfelt messages from Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, coupled with the enthusiastic response from fans, highlight the cherished moments and the journey ahead for Lisa and BLACKPINK. With the successful merchandise drop and social media buzz, it's clear that Lisa's influence and appeal continue to soar, promising more exciting projects and moments in the future.