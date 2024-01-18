en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Korean Cultural Centre Rings in New Year with Thought-Provoking Film

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Korean Cultural Centre Rings in New Year with Thought-Provoking Film

As the clock ticked into the new year, the Korean Cultural Centre in Abuja greeted it with a thought-provoking film titled “Take Care of my Cat”. The film, with its themes of resilience and self-improvement, struck a chord with viewers, who found it reflective of their personal life experiences. The movie, part of the centre’s cultural day activities, was screened to educate people about Korea and its rich culture.

Viewers Draw Parallels with Personal Experiences

Ngozi Okafor, one of the viewers, found herself inspired by the narrative. She felt a renewed determination to embrace life’s challenges and pursue her goals, regardless of the obstacles that might surface. The film’s message resonated with her, suggesting that the trials and tribulations of life are integral to personal growth and self-improvement.

Another viewer, Cynthia Gogo, related to the characters’ struggles on a deeply personal level. She recalled her own experiences as a young woman, emphasizing the importance of determination and persistence in achieving one’s dreams. As she watched, Gogo found herself reflecting on her past and felt a connection with the characters’ stories of resilience.

Film’s Message Inspires Confidence

Mr. Nathan Agu, also a viewer, took away the message that resilience is a vital trait in the pursuit of one’s aspirations. The film, in his opinion, served as a confidence booster, reinforcing his belief in his abilities to overcome life’s challenges. Agu appreciated the film’s message of perseverance and drew parallels with his own life experiences.

Spotlighting Korean Culture

The staff at the Korean Cultural Centre explained that the film was selected for its representation of the essence of Korean culture. They hoped to convey the concept of a new year resolution through the film, encouraging viewers to relate to the characters’ new beginnings. The timing of the screening was deemed appropriate for the start of the year, inspiring viewers to face life’s complexities head-on.

0
Arts & Entertainment Inspiration/Motivation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
51 seconds ago
HoYoVerse and OnePlus Announce Collaborative Genshin Impact-Themed Phone
HoYoVerse, the celebrated developer of Genshin Impact, has unveiled its latest collaboration with smartphone giant OnePlus. The partnership will produce a highly anticipated, customized phone themed after the character Keqing, a popular figure from the globally acclaimed game. The sophisticated device – a testament to the synergy of gaming and technology – is set to
HoYoVerse and OnePlus Announce Collaborative Genshin Impact-Themed Phone
Snupe Bandz Carries Young Dolph's Legacy Forward with New Single 'Scarred'
14 mins ago
Snupe Bandz Carries Young Dolph's Legacy Forward with New Single 'Scarred'
Undead Unluck Unveils New Opening Theme Amid Speculation of Second Season
15 mins ago
Undead Unluck Unveils New Opening Theme Amid Speculation of Second Season
Rock 'n' Roll Legend Paul Stanley on His Journey, Influences, and Success
4 mins ago
Rock 'n' Roll Legend Paul Stanley on His Journey, Influences, and Success
Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast
9 mins ago
Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast
Resident Evil 2 Joins PlayStation Plus Catalogue: Experience Horror Like Never Before
9 mins ago
Resident Evil 2 Joins PlayStation Plus Catalogue: Experience Horror Like Never Before
Latest Headlines
World News
Swansea Bay Health Board Proposes New Dialysis Unit in Bridgend
2 mins
Swansea Bay Health Board Proposes New Dialysis Unit in Bridgend
48-Hour Bandh Paralyses Manipur: A Response to Government Inaction
2 mins
48-Hour Bandh Paralyses Manipur: A Response to Government Inaction
Football Legends Rekindle Rivalry in Hong Kong Charity Match
3 mins
Football Legends Rekindle Rivalry in Hong Kong Charity Match
Shift in Fitness Trends: Resistance Training Gains Over Treadmill Workouts
3 mins
Shift in Fitness Trends: Resistance Training Gains Over Treadmill Workouts
Dr. Danielle Henderson Discusses The Emerging Science of Hope in Mental Health
4 mins
Dr. Danielle Henderson Discusses The Emerging Science of Hope in Mental Health
Pete Dunne Reclaims Original Ring Name on WWE's SmackDown
4 mins
Pete Dunne Reclaims Original Ring Name on WWE's SmackDown
Kroger Supermarket Introduces Sports Betting Kiosks in Ohio
5 mins
Kroger Supermarket Introduces Sports Betting Kiosks in Ohio
Timmy Hammersley: From Stammer to Speaker, A Hurler's Journey towards a Fairer Ireland
8 mins
Timmy Hammersley: From Stammer to Speaker, A Hurler's Journey towards a Fairer Ireland
Monterey Park Commemorates Mass Shooting Anniversary with Vigil, Unity, and Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
9 mins
Monterey Park Commemorates Mass Shooting Anniversary with Vigil, Unity, and Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
5 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app