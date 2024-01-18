Korean Cultural Centre Rings in New Year with Thought-Provoking Film

As the clock ticked into the new year, the Korean Cultural Centre in Abuja greeted it with a thought-provoking film titled “Take Care of my Cat”. The film, with its themes of resilience and self-improvement, struck a chord with viewers, who found it reflective of their personal life experiences. The movie, part of the centre’s cultural day activities, was screened to educate people about Korea and its rich culture.

Viewers Draw Parallels with Personal Experiences

Ngozi Okafor, one of the viewers, found herself inspired by the narrative. She felt a renewed determination to embrace life’s challenges and pursue her goals, regardless of the obstacles that might surface. The film’s message resonated with her, suggesting that the trials and tribulations of life are integral to personal growth and self-improvement.

Another viewer, Cynthia Gogo, related to the characters’ struggles on a deeply personal level. She recalled her own experiences as a young woman, emphasizing the importance of determination and persistence in achieving one’s dreams. As she watched, Gogo found herself reflecting on her past and felt a connection with the characters’ stories of resilience.

Film’s Message Inspires Confidence

Mr. Nathan Agu, also a viewer, took away the message that resilience is a vital trait in the pursuit of one’s aspirations. The film, in his opinion, served as a confidence booster, reinforcing his belief in his abilities to overcome life’s challenges. Agu appreciated the film’s message of perseverance and drew parallels with his own life experiences.

Spotlighting Korean Culture

The staff at the Korean Cultural Centre explained that the film was selected for its representation of the essence of Korean culture. They hoped to convey the concept of a new year resolution through the film, encouraging viewers to relate to the characters’ new beginnings. The timing of the screening was deemed appropriate for the start of the year, inspiring viewers to face life’s complexities head-on.