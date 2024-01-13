Konkona Sensharma: Shaping Cinema with Social Advocacy

Acclaimed actor and director, Konkona Sensharma, known for her nuanced performances in films like ‘A Death in the Gunj’ and ‘The Mirror’, is making waves again with her latest role in the crime thriller series ‘Killer Soup’. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and is currently streaming on Netflix.

From Actor to Director

Konkona Sensharma has gradually expanded her repertoire, transitioning from acting to directing, often dealing with complex social issues in her films. In a recent interview with ANI, she shed light on her directorial approach and the themes she explores through her work. From class dynamics to politics, mental health, and toxic masculinity, her films are a testament to her intent to address pressing societal challenges.

A Family of Artists

Konkona credits her mother, Aparna Sen, a distinguished actor-director-writer, for shaping her cinematic perspective. Aparna’s engagement with current affairs and women’s issues, coupled with her directorial ventures that reflect her social consciousness, have had a profound impact on Konkona’s worldview. She also mentioned her family’s rich cultural heritage – her granduncle was the celebrated poet Jibanananda Das, and her ancestors were part of the Brahmo Samaj reform movement.

‘Killer Soup’: A Tale of Accidents and Cover-Ups

‘Killer Soup’ follows the story of Swathi, portrayed by Konkona, who is involved in a series of accidents and cover-ups triggered by her cooking. The show is a dark comedy thriller, intertwined with intense emotions, crimes, lies, and criss-crossing subplots. The narrative is further enriched by Konkona’s subtle portrayal of her character, reflecting the multi-faceted dimensions of her directorial abilities.