Konkona Sensharma Reflects on Her Unexpected Journey in Film

Acclaimed actor and director, Konkona Sensharma, recently opened up about her unexpected journey in the film industry. Over her 20-year career, despite never intending to become an actor, let alone a director, she has carved a niche for herself in the realm of Indian cinema.

Unplanned Entry into the Film Industry

With no initial plans of directing, it was Sensharma’s personal connections and conversations with her parents and their friends that led to her critically acclaimed directorial debut, “A Death in the Gunj”. Set in McCluskieganj in 1979, this film highlighted Sensharma’s capabilities as a director, earning her significant recognition. Her mother, Aparna Sen, a respected figure in the film industry, provided invaluable guidance during the development of the film.

Learning from the Film Sets

Konkona’s experience on various film sets has played a crucial role in shaping her understanding of the industry. She firmly believes that being on sets can be a highly educational experience for anyone aspiring to work in films. From observing the minutiae of filmmaking to understanding the dynamics of a film set, her experiences have been instrumental in her growth as an actor and director.

A Journey of Diverse Roles

As an actress, Konkona has always sought roles that are relatable and has earned accolades for her performances in a variety of films. Her memorable roles in “Mr. and Mrs. Iyer”, “Page 3”, and “Omkara” have resonated with audiences, further cementing her position in the industry.

Latest Project: ‘Killer Soup’

Konkona’s latest project, the crime show “Killer Soup”, sees her playing a significant role alongside noted actor Manoj Bajpayee. The show revolves around a new cook whose single mistake sets off a cascade of events, promising viewers an engaging narrative filled with intrigue and suspense.