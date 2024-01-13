Konkona Sensharma: Navigating Privacy, Fame, and ‘Killer Soup’

Renowned Indian actor, Konkona Sensharma, known for unforgettable performances in films like ‘Page 3’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Iyer’, and ‘Omkara’, as well as her directorial venture in ‘Lust Stories 2’, recently opened up about navigating the challenges of being a public figure amidst intense media scrutiny. In a candid interview with ANI, the actor-director shared her stance on privacy, the nature of celebrity culture, and her latest role in the crime series ‘Killer Soup’.

Maintaining Privacy Amidst Paparazzi Attention

Sensharma recounted an incident where she had to confront a fan who requested a selfie while she was with her child, emphasizing her belief in the importance of context and understanding from the public. Disapproving of the typical star behavior such as being featured on Page 3 or staging ‘airport looks’, she credits her sensibility, not modesty, for her low-key approach to fame. “I appreciate polite admiration from people who respect my work, rather than seeking out the limelight or paparazzi attention,” she said.

Respecting Art Over Limelight

Despite the intense pressure of being the daughter of renowned filmmaker and actor, Aparna Sen, Sensharma never felt the need to live up to other people’s expectations. Her focus has always been on the work itself, not the fame that comes with it. “I never felt the need to engage in typical star behavior. I’ve always been more drawn to the art,” she explained. Sensharma’s approach to her career has won her critical acclaim and two consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

Embarking on a New Journey with ‘Killer Soup’

Currently, Sensharma is part of the crime series ‘Killer Soup’, directed by Abhishek Chaubey and starring alongside Manoj Bajpayee among others. The series follows the thrilling journey of Swathi Shetty, a cook who finds herself embroiled in a series of accidents and cover-ups. Reflecting on her role, Sensharma discussed how she landed the role in the film ‘Mr and Mrs Iyer’, directed by her mother, which turned out to be a turning point in her career. The challenging role in the English language drama provided Konkona with an opportunity to showcase her acting skills, earning her glowing praise from the audience and a National Award.