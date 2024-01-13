en English
Arts & Entertainment

Konkona Sensharma: From Reluctance to Recognition in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Iyer’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
Konkona Sensharma: From Reluctance to Recognition in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Iyer’

Actress Konkona Sensharma, lauded for her role in the 2003 film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Iyer’, recently opened up about how she ended up becoming part of this critically acclaimed project. Directed by her mother, the noted filmmaker Aparna Sen, the movie marked a significant turning point in Konkona’s acting career, earning her the National Award for Best Actress.

Reluctant Beginnings

Despite her lineage and early exposure to the world of cinema, Konkona initially resisted the lure of acting. Instead, she toyed with the idea of pursuing a career in fields such as publishing, advertising, or journalism. But it was the intelligent persuasion of her mother that led her down an unexpected path.

A Journey towards Acceptance

Aparna Sen, known for her meticulous attention to detail and authenticity in storytelling, cleverly involved her daughter in the cultural research for the film. This took them to Chennai, where Konkona found herself immersed in the world of her character, Meenakshi Iyer. This involvement, initially intended for research, gradually prepared her to accept the role.

Mr. and Mrs. Iyer: A Cultural and Emotional Revelation

In ‘Mr. and Mrs. Iyer’, Konkona Sensharma played the role of Meenakshi Iyer, a Tamil Brahmin, opposite Rahul Bose’s character, Raja Chowdhury, a Bengali Muslim. The English-language drama explores the relationship between these two characters who pretend to be married amidst communal riots. The film is a profound commentary on human connection that transcends religious boundaries, earning Konkona widespread acclaim and opening up further acting opportunities for her.

The journey from initial reluctance to a celebrated acting career is a testament to Konkona Sensharma’s talent and her mother’s foresight. It illustrates the transformative power of cinema and the profound impact of passionate filmmaking.

India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

