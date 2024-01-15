Konkona Sen Sharma Opts Out of Watching ‘Animal’, Critiques Portrayal of Violence

In a recent podcast interview, acclaimed Indian actress Konkona Sen Sharma shared her discerning view of mainstream cinema, particularly focusing her critique on the highest-grossing film of 2023, ‘Animal’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor. A staunch advocate for thoughtful, meaningful cinema, Konkona admitted she has chosen not to watch ‘Animal’, stating it doesn’t align with her tastes or values.

Disapproval of Gratuitous Content

Known for her roles in films like ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘The Namesake’, and ‘Monsoon Wedding’, Konkona elaborated on her stance regarding on-screen violence and sex. She stressed that such content should serve a purpose within the narrative, contributing to the plot or character development. For her, gratuitous violence and sex in films, devoid of context or purpose, are a disservice to the craft of cinema.

Questioning the Normalization of Violence in Relationships

Konkona’s decision to avoid ‘Animal’ is influenced by her understanding of the director’s previous works. She expressed her concern that Vanga’s films have a tendency to normalize violence in relationships, a theme she firmly opposes. Despite acknowledging Vanga’s skills as a director, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the portrayal of such potentially harmful behaviors.

Staying True to Her Principles

Even as ‘Animal’ enjoys commercial success and mass appeal, Konkona remains steadfast in her commitment to her principles and taste in cinema. Her views serve as a reminder of the influential power of film and the responsibility filmmakers carry in shaping societal perceptions. In an industry often dictated by box office numbers, Konkona Sen Sharma stands as a beacon of integrity, proving that personal values and principles can coexist with a successful acting career.