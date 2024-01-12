Konami Revives Retro Games with Special Edition Collections: Felix The Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures

Konami, in a joint venture with Limited Run Games and Universal Games and Digital Platforms, is bringing back the nostalgia of retro games with the launch of special edition collections of Felix the Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures. The collections are set to reintroduce classic titles from the NES and Game Boy era, revamped with modern features and enhancements through the Carbon Engine.

A Classic Rebirth: Felix The Cat

The Felix the Cat collection will include the iconic NES and Game Boy titles, enriched with contemporary features such as save states. The collection will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for the physical editions will commence on February 9 and run through March 10, 2024. Fans have the option to choose between a Standard Edition and a Classic Edition, the latter of which includes the original soundtrack and other collectibles.

Reviving Rocket Knight Adventures

The Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked collection comprises three games, each updated with new features. Highlights include an animated intro, rewind, boss rush mode, and a museum featuring unique content. Pre-orders for this collection will be open from January 19 to March 3, 2024. The collection will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, with three physical tiers available: Standard Edition, Classic Edition, and an Ultimate Edition replete with extensive collectibles.

Merchandise Collection

A premium merchandise collection accompanies the games, featuring items such as plush toys and skate decks. The new collections will be unveiled during the IGN FanFest on February 24, where fans will also get a sneak peek at another unannounced Konami Carbon Engine collection.

Through these collections, Konami aims to revisit their classic titles and provide a modern gaming experience to both new and old fans, blending nostalgia with the advancements of today’s gaming technology.