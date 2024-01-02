Kollam Gears Up for 62nd State School Arts Festival

India’s Kollam district is buzzing with anticipation as it prepares to host the 62nd State School Arts Festival, a hallmark cultural event that showcases the talents of students from across the region. The festival, which is set to kick-off on January 4th, has been the subject of meticulous planning and extensive preparation.

The Champion’s Cup Journey

The gold cup, a symbol of ultimate triumph in the festival, will embark on a ceremonial procession from the previous champions, Kozhikode, to its new home in Kollam. The cup’s journey, a spectacle in its own right, will pass through several districts, uniting them in shared anticipation and excitement. Upon reaching Kollam, the cup will be received by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and other local dignitaries at Kulakkada, the district entry point.

Preparations at Asramam Maidan

The procession will culminate at Asramam Maidan, the festival’s primary venue. Here, a sprawling pandal capable of accommodating 10,000 spectators has been erected, and a team of workers from various organizations has ensured the venue is spotless. In addition to the physical preparations, the festival has also gone digital, launching the KITE Ulsavam app, which offers real-time information about competition timings, venue closing times, and other essential details.

A Green Festival

In line with environmental considerations, the festival has decided to eliminate plastic usage. Terracotta water containers will replace plastic ones, marking a significant step towards ensuring 100% compliance with the green protocol. The festival, which will feature 239 competitions on 23 stages over five days, is expected to draw participation from 14,000 students, including a group of 25 students from Kasaragod who will be welcomed at the Kollam railway station.