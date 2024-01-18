en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Aiming for Authenticity Over Scandal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Koffee with Karan Season 8: Aiming for Authenticity Over Scandal

The curtains have come down on the latest season of ‘Koffee with Karan’, Season 8, where host Karan Johar aimed for authenticity over scandal. This change in approach was driven by celebrities’ reluctance to be candid due to the fear of social media trolling.

Ranking Authenticity

The episodes of this season were ranked in terms of authenticity, with the one featuring Kajol and Rani Mukerji being deemed the most real. Their genuine conversations and lack of concern for competition set a refreshing tone. Other highlights were Sharmila Tagore’s open discussion of her life and career, and Saif Ali Khan’s candidness. The duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were highly praised for their authenticity, though some opined that Karan Johar seemed to be trying too hard to provoke reactions.

Unveiling Personalities

Sridevi’s daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, showcased their contrasting personalities. With Janhvi appearing more cautious and Khushi embodying a free-spirited attitude, their episode sparked interest. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, with their nostalgic reminiscence and playful teasing, displayed a comfortable rapport. Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s rapport with Johar stood out, while Alia Bhatt faced criticism for not owning her success.

A Mixed Bag of Reactions

The episode featuring Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan felt less manufactured, primarily due to Sara’s straightforward attitude. However, the show with Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor left viewers disappointed as it glossed over their difficult pasts. The Deol siblings’ appearance was critiqued for being too subdued for the show’s format. In contrast, Arjun Kapoor’s childish competitiveness was seen in stark contrast with his mature thoughts. The season concluded with a call for less manufactured interactions and more genuine exchanges in the future.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Sega Europe Limited Acquires Minority Shares in Rovio, Leading to Delisting
In a significant development in the gaming industry, Sega Europe Limited has successfully claimed ownership of the remaining shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation. This acquisition culminates in the delisting of Rovio’s shares from the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, a move that marks the end of Rovio’s stint as a publicly traded company under the trading
Sega Europe Limited Acquires Minority Shares in Rovio, Leading to Delisting
YouTuber Toasted Shoes Creates Controversial Pokémon Mod for Palworld
12 mins ago
YouTuber Toasted Shoes Creates Controversial Pokémon Mod for Palworld
Glen Powell Confirmed for Lead Role in Darker 'Kind Hearts and Coronets' Adaptation 'Huntington'
12 mins ago
Glen Powell Confirmed for Lead Role in Darker 'Kind Hearts and Coronets' Adaptation 'Huntington'
2024: A Spectacular Year Ahead for Anime Enthusiasts
5 mins ago
2024: A Spectacular Year Ahead for Anime Enthusiasts
Noah Kahan Apologizes for Dublin Merchandise Mishap
5 mins ago
Noah Kahan Apologizes for Dublin Merchandise Mishap
The Countdown Begins: 2024 Oscar Nomination Ceremony Details Revealed
11 mins ago
The Countdown Begins: 2024 Oscar Nomination Ceremony Details Revealed
Latest Headlines
World News
PG Joygaon Giants Triumph in Tennis Thriller Against Rebound Ace India
28 seconds
PG Joygaon Giants Triumph in Tennis Thriller Against Rebound Ace India
Fake Robocall Decoy: Biden's Voice Used to Discourage Voting in New Hampshire
2 mins
Fake Robocall Decoy: Biden's Voice Used to Discourage Voting in New Hampshire
Judge Judy Endorses Nikki Haley for President, Declares 'It's Time for Nikki Haley'
2 mins
Judge Judy Endorses Nikki Haley for President, Declares 'It's Time for Nikki Haley'
Marcus Smith Hopes 'Full Contact' Documentary Will Expand Rugby's Reach as England Gears Up for Six Nations
3 mins
Marcus Smith Hopes 'Full Contact' Documentary Will Expand Rugby's Reach as England Gears Up for Six Nations
Steve Borthwick's Fresh Approach to Boost England's Six Nations Performance
5 mins
Steve Borthwick's Fresh Approach to Boost England's Six Nations Performance
BioVie Inc. Accused of Misleading Statements, Faces Class Action Lawsuit
5 mins
BioVie Inc. Accused of Misleading Statements, Faces Class Action Lawsuit
England Ready to Confront India's Dominance: A Glimpse into McCullum's Strategy
5 mins
England Ready to Confront India's Dominance: A Glimpse into McCullum's Strategy
China's Ambassador Advocates for Unaffected EU-China Relations Amid U.S. Tech Curbs
7 mins
China's Ambassador Advocates for Unaffected EU-China Relations Amid U.S. Tech Curbs
Netanyahu Denies Peace Deal: Unpacking the Implications
9 mins
Netanyahu Denies Peace Deal: Unpacking the Implications
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
2 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
2 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
4 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
4 hours
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
4 hours
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
4 hours
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
Los Angeles Grapples with Stray Cat Crisis Amid Avian Flu Concerns
5 hours
Los Angeles Grapples with Stray Cat Crisis Amid Avian Flu Concerns
Global Orthopedic Implants Market to Surge Amid Aging Population and Tech Innovations
5 hours
Global Orthopedic Implants Market to Surge Amid Aging Population and Tech Innovations
Russia Mulls Over 'Scoundrel Law' Amid Putin's Presidential Bid
5 hours
Russia Mulls Over 'Scoundrel Law' Amid Putin's Presidential Bid

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app