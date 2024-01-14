Kodansha Comics Announces Print Release of ‘The Fable’: A Tale of an Assassin’s Attempt at Normalcy

Kodansha Comics, a titan in the manga industry, has officially announced the release of the highly anticipated series, ‘The Fable.’ The new manga series, masterminded by the talented Katsuhisa Minami, is set to make its debut in print form on April 30th, 2024. The first volume, priced at a competitive $22.99, is a substantial read with a total of 416 pages.

Bi-monthly Release Schedule

Once the first volume hits the shelves, manga enthusiasts can look forward to a regular stream of subsequent volumes. The second, third, and fourth volumes are already scheduled for release on June 11th, August 13th, and October 8th, 2024, respectively. This bimonthly schedule ensures that readers will have consistent access to the compelling narrative that ‘The Fable’ promises.

From Serialization to Print

‘The Fable’ is no newcomer to the manga scene. It was first serialized back in 2014 in Kodansha’s Young Magazine, where it amassed a loyal following in Japan. The series is complete in its home country, reaching an impressive twenty-two volumes. Now, it’s time for North American audiences to experience the thrill of this acclaimed series.

A Tale of Duality and Conflict

‘The Fable’ spins an intriguing tale of an assassin renowned for his deadly efficiency. Across Japan, he is feared by yakuza and has amassed a wealth of respect and purpose through his trade. However, his boss advises him to take a year-long break from his violent activities and live a normal life in Osaka. This proves to be his toughest mission yet, as the local mob may struggle to ignore the legend in their midst. This potential for conflict could draw him back into the world of crime, setting the stage for a captivating narrative of duality and conflict.