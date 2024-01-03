en English
Arts & Entertainment

Knoxville’s Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
In the heart of Tennessee, the city of Knoxville will come alive this weekend with an array of family-friendly activities, infusing the air with a joyous energy that resonates with both residents and visitors alike.

Welcoming the New Year with Art and Cuisine

Setting the tone for the weekend, the First Friday Artwalk on January 5th promises to be a vibrant, experiential journey through the city’s rich artistic milieu. From 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., Downtown Knoxville will transform into an open art gallery, inviting guests to explore a myriad of galleries, studios, and collectives. Complementing the visual feast will be the city’s local dining experiences, offering a perfect blend of culture and cuisine.

A Sunday of Stories and Culture

On January 7th, the Smoky Mountain Storytellers Association will host an event at Ijams Nature Center. Starting at 2:30 p.m., ‘Winter Tales’ will transport attendees into the world of Appalachian tales and stories from around the globe. With tickets priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children, this event promises to be an enriching afternoon of winter narratives.

The same day, the Knox Asian Festival will hold its first tea ceremony of the year at the East Tennessee History Center. Starting at 3 p.m., this event will offer a unique cultural experience featuring a traditional green tea ceremony and tastings – a not-to-be-missed opportunity for tea connoisseurs and culture enthusiasts.

Sporting Thrills with the Knoxville Ice Bears

Adding a dash of sporting action to the weekend, the Knoxville Ice Bears will take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs in a nail-biting hockey match. Themed ‘Lord Of The Rink Night’, the game will commence at 5 p.m., and promises to enthrall the audience. To heighten the excitement, the first intermission will feature a sled race, sure to entertain the crowd and amplify the evening’s energy.

Arts & Entertainment Sports United States
