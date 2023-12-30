en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kneecap Ends 2023 With a Bang at Cork City Hall

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:22 pm EST
Kneecap Ends 2023 With a Bang at Cork City Hall

As the year 2023 drew to a close, the hip hop group Kneecap from Belfast delivered an unforgettable performance at the iconic Cork City Hall, a venue synonymous with legendary musicians. The trio, popular for their republican leanings, graced the stage that has been tread by the likes of Rory Gallagher and Phil Lynott. The venue, also symbolic to historical figures such as Terence MacSwiney and Tomás MacCurtain, was treated with reverence by the group, albeit with their trademark irreverent humor.

Blending Genres and Cultures

With a unique musical style that amalgamates old school hip hop, UK Garage, and Irish language rap, Kneecap illuminated the stage. Their distinctive blend of genres was evident in songs like ‘Your Sniffer Dogs Are Shite’ and ‘I Bhfiacha Linne’. Notably, Móglaí Bap, a member of the group, lightened the atmosphere with his jest about pilfering the venue’s silverware.

A Night of Collaborations and Tributes

The concert was further amplified by a digital collaboration with Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC. The night was also marked by heartfelt tributes, including a poignant performance dedicated to Móglaí’s mother and a crowd-pleasing singalong to The Pogues’ ‘Dirty Old Town’ in honor of Shane MacGowan.

Rising Above Challenges

The reduced capacity of 1,200 at Cork City Hall, a measure taken in light of safety concerns, posed acoustic challenges. Yet, the venue retained its vibrant atmosphere, making the concert part of a series of Christmas gigs orchestrated by the Good Room promoters a success.

Amid the tricolors and Palestinian flags reflecting the group’s political stance, the audience’s reaction was enthusiastic, eagerly anticipating future cultural events. With plans to appear at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah and to release more music through UK-based label Heavenly Recordings, Kneecap’s journey into 2024 looks promising.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ireland Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Celebrities Welcome 2023: Fashion Tips, New Ventures, and Financial Triumphs

By BNN Correspondents

Binge-worthy TV Shows to End 2023: An Exploration

By BNN Correspondents

African Migrants' Harrowing Journeys: Stories of Perseverance and Hope

By BNN Correspondents

The Charman Prize: More Than Just an Art Competition

By BNN Correspondents

Inside the Hidden World of Ron Gittins: A Posthumous Discovery of Outs ...
@Artists/Artwork · 11 mins
Inside the Hidden World of Ron Gittins: A Posthumous Discovery of Outs ...
heart comment 0
Dagmara Domińczyk & Patrick Wilson: A Shared Journey in Hollywood

By BNN Correspondents

Dagmara Domińczyk & Patrick Wilson: A Shared Journey in Hollywood
Unveiling Eurogamer’s Top Video Games of 2023: A Tapestry of Innovation and Nostalgia

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling Eurogamer's Top Video Games of 2023: A Tapestry of Innovation and Nostalgia
January 2024: OTT Platforms Set to Enthrall with a Range of Digital Debuts

By Salman Khan

January 2024: OTT Platforms Set to Enthrall with a Range of Digital Debuts
Vandelux’s Debut Album ‘When The Light Breaks’ Sets the Electronic Music Scene Ablaze

By BNN Correspondents

Vandelux's Debut Album 'When The Light Breaks' Sets the Electronic Music Scene Ablaze
Latest Headlines
World News
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
14 seconds
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
24 seconds
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
59 seconds
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
2 mins
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis
2 mins
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis
Nottingham Forest Breaks Losing Streak with Victory Over Manchester United
3 mins
Nottingham Forest Breaks Losing Streak with Victory Over Manchester United
Tyrod Taylor: The NFL Quarterback Defining Professionalism Against All Odds
3 mins
Tyrod Taylor: The NFL Quarterback Defining Professionalism Against All Odds
Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns
4 mins
Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns
Health and Wellness Trends of 2024: A New Era of Personalized Well-being
4 mins
Health and Wellness Trends of 2024: A New Era of Personalized Well-being
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
49 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app