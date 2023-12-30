Kneecap Ends 2023 With a Bang at Cork City Hall

As the year 2023 drew to a close, the hip hop group Kneecap from Belfast delivered an unforgettable performance at the iconic Cork City Hall, a venue synonymous with legendary musicians. The trio, popular for their republican leanings, graced the stage that has been tread by the likes of Rory Gallagher and Phil Lynott. The venue, also symbolic to historical figures such as Terence MacSwiney and Tomás MacCurtain, was treated with reverence by the group, albeit with their trademark irreverent humor.

Blending Genres and Cultures

With a unique musical style that amalgamates old school hip hop, UK Garage, and Irish language rap, Kneecap illuminated the stage. Their distinctive blend of genres was evident in songs like ‘Your Sniffer Dogs Are Shite’ and ‘I Bhfiacha Linne’. Notably, Móglaí Bap, a member of the group, lightened the atmosphere with his jest about pilfering the venue’s silverware.

A Night of Collaborations and Tributes

The concert was further amplified by a digital collaboration with Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC. The night was also marked by heartfelt tributes, including a poignant performance dedicated to Móglaí’s mother and a crowd-pleasing singalong to The Pogues’ ‘Dirty Old Town’ in honor of Shane MacGowan.

Rising Above Challenges

The reduced capacity of 1,200 at Cork City Hall, a measure taken in light of safety concerns, posed acoustic challenges. Yet, the venue retained its vibrant atmosphere, making the concert part of a series of Christmas gigs orchestrated by the Good Room promoters a success.

Amid the tricolors and Palestinian flags reflecting the group’s political stance, the audience’s reaction was enthusiastic, eagerly anticipating future cultural events. With plans to appear at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah and to release more music through UK-based label Heavenly Recordings, Kneecap’s journey into 2024 looks promising.