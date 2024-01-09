Kishori Shahane Vij Celebrates Hindi Language; Discusses Role in ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’

Renowned Indian actress, Kishori Shahane Vij, celebrated for her pivotal role in ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, has expressed profound admiration for the Hindi language, extolling its versatility, beauty, and respectfulness. As we approach World Hindi Day on January 10th, Vij’s reflections on the language hit a poignant note, highlighting the privilege she has enjoyed as an artist in conveying her expressions through Hindi language entertainment channels.

Hindi: A Versatile and Expressive Medium

Kishori Shahane Vij, with a career spanning more than three decades, has had an extensive journey in Hindi entertainment. She has reiterated the depth and authenticity that Hindi allows in storytelling, attributing much of her success to the expressiveness of the language. In her own words, Hindi is ‘effortless for articulation of emotions’, a trait she believes has greatly enriched Indian cinema and television.

Global Recognition of Hindi

Further, Kishori pointed out the growing global recognition and appreciation of Hindi, a testament to its universality and appeal. She emphasized the need to celebrate and preserve the language, not just on World Hindi Day, but every day, given its significance in Indian culture and heritage.

Embodying Characters in Hindi Entertainment

Kishori is currently stealing the spotlight with her character, Babita Ahuja, in the popular television show, ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’. The show presents a captivating love story between two contrasting characters: Amruta, a positive Maharashtrian woman played by Sriti Jha, and Virat, a skeptical Delhi-based Punjabi man enacted by Arjit Taneja. The plot delves into their differing beliefs in marriage and relationships, with Amruta valuing commitment and Virat maintaining a wary perception of it, seeing most women as opportunistic. The dialogue, deeply rooted in Hindi, further accentuates the drama and emotional depth of the narrative, demonstrating the versatility of the Hindi language in entertainment.