Arts & Entertainment

Kirsten Storms Takes Short Leave from ‘General Hospital’; Nicole Paggi Steps in

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:51 am EST
Kirsten Storms Takes Short Leave from ‘General Hospital’; Nicole Paggi Steps in

Renowned television actress Kirsten Storms, famed for her portrayal of Maxie Jones on the enduring soap opera General Hospital, has embarked on a short, temporary leave from the show as of Wednesday, December 27, 2023. In her brief absence, the character of Maxie will be animated by actress Nicole Paggi, known for her roles in Hope & Faith, The Rookie: Feds, and 9-1-1, among others.

Storms’ Stint and Stand-Ins

This is not a novel occurrence for Storms, who has been temporarily replaced by a variety of stand-ins during her previous leaves from the series. This roster of replacements includes actresses such as Jen Lilley and Molly Burnett. Storms’ reasons for taking breaks from the show have varied greatly, ranging from a minor few days to extended periods spanning several months.

In 2021, the actress temporarily stepped away from the limelight to undergo brain surgery to address a split cyst. After a successful procedure and recovery, she made a triumphant return to the General Hospital set in July of the same year.

Storms and Paggi: A Tale of Two Actresses

Before her long-standing tenure on General Hospital, which began in 2005, Storms enjoyed a flourishing career as a Disney Channel star. She also had a significant role on Days Of Our Lives as Isabella ‘Belle’ Black.

Paggi, the actress stepping into Storms’ shoes, has a rich tapestry of acting credits. Her past work includes appearances on Hope & Faith, The Rookie: Feds, 9-1-1, and the UPN sitcom One on One. Paggi’s temporary takeover of the role of Maxie promises to add a fresh dimension to the character.

Anticipating Storms’ Return

Viewers and fans of General Hospital can rest easy as Kirsten Storms is set to return to the show soon. Her portrayal of Maxie Jones has been an integral part of the soap opera, and her brief hiatus will only serve to heighten anticipation for her return.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

