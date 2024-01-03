en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kirk Windstein Teases New Music from Heavy Metal Band Down

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Kirk Windstein Teases New Music from Heavy Metal Band Down

Kirk Windstein, the rock-solid pillar of the heavy metal band Down, has set the music world abuzz with a hint of new tracks from the band. In a recent social media post, Windstein, who is also a part of Crowbar, shared a snapshot of himself and bandmate Keenan in their Louisiana rehearsal studio. The post revealed that they have already penned two new Down songs, sparking anticipation amongst fans.

Windstein’s Excitement Over New Creations

Windstein’s enthusiasm about the prospect of creating fresh music was palpable in his post. He recounted his recent experiences with Pantera, lauding their live performance in Poland, where Crowbar also took the stage. The concert was an emotional rollercoaster for Windstein due to his close relationship with the late Pantera guitarist, Dimebag Darrell. His appreciation for Pantera’s performance is a testament to the strong bond within the heavy metal community.

Potential Cover-Song EP

Windstein also mused about the potential for a cover-song EP. However, their struggle to narrow down song choices has led him to suggest that it might be easier for them to write new material and release an EP. This idea reinforces Windstein’s commitment to producing quality music over easy options.

Prospects For New Music

The Facebook post seems to be a precursor to possible new music from Down, illuminating Windstein’s active involvement in the music scene with both Down and Crowbar. It’s an exciting development for fans who have been eagerly awaiting new music from one of the stalwarts of the heavy metal genre.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

