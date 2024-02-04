Kiran Rao's Directorial Comeback: Aamir Khan Auditions, Ravi Kishan Lands the Role

Acclaimed director Kiran Rao marks her return to the director's chair after a 13-year hiatus with her upcoming comedy-drama, 'Laapataa Ladies'. Interestingly, the film saw Bollywood superstar and Kiran's ex-husband, Aamir Khan, audition for a role that eventually went to actor Ravi Kishan. This intriguing behind-the-scenes story has created a buzz in film circles.

The Audition Twist

Rao revealed that Aamir Khan had auditioned for the role of Manohar in her film. However, upon reviewing Kishan's audition tape, Rao felt the actor was a better fit for Manohar's character. Even Aamir conceded to this decision, acknowledging Kishan's suitability for the role.

Casting for Authenticity

Rao has always been known for her preference to cast lesser-known actors to maintain the authenticity of her films. She believes this approach helps in preserving the film's rural narrative and keeping it grounded. Aamir Khan, despite being a global star, has supported this casting approach.

A Blend of Experience and Fresh Faces

'Laapataa Ladies', co-produced by Aamir and Kiran's production company, boasts a blend of seasoned actors and fresh talent. The film's cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and of course, Ravi Kishan. The film, based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, is set to hit the screens on March 1, 2024.