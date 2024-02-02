Kio Priest Unveils Debut EP 'Mental Gymnasium': A Journey of Self-Preservation and Advocacy

Queer singer-songwriter, Kio Priest, has unveiled his maiden extended play (EP) 'Mental Gymnasium,' a heartfelt tribute to personal experiences and introspective realizations. The EP, released under the StarPop label, encapsulates themes of self-preservation, love, resilience, and the art of letting go. It is the first solo venture by the artist, who previously made his mark by composing commercial jingles and crafting songs for renowned Filipino artists like Nadine Lustre, James Reid, Enchong Dee, and Matteo Guidicelli.

Unfolding the Tracks

Comprising six tracks, the EP features the key song 'txt you 1st' in collaboration with singer-actress Anji Salvacion, that explores the nuances of self-preservation. Other songs that embellish the album include 'Cherry Blossoms,' 'Cut U Off,' 'Overthinking,' and two previously released singles, 'Cool With You' and 'Night Time Prince.'

Music as a Tool for Advocacy

With this solo venture, Kio Priest aims to vocalize real-life experiences and serve as an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community through his music. His songwriting draws from his own experiences, enhancing the relatability and resonance of his work with listeners worldwide. The 'Mental Gymnasium' EP bears the unique stamp of Kio's sound and style, reflecting his journey of self-discovery and introspection.

From Jingles to Solo Career

Prior to stepping into the spotlight with his solo career, Kio Priest made significant contributions to the music industry, penning songs for various Filipino artists and composing commercial jingles. His shift to a solo singing career marks a significant milestone, paving the way for him to narrate his stories and experiences while advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.