King's Somborne Players to Present Annual Pantomime 'Babes in the Wood'

The heart of King's Somborne will soon pulse to the rhythm of live theatre as the local theatre group, The Somborne Players, prepares to unveil their annual pantomime, 'Babes in the Wood'. Directed by the dynamic duo of David Welton and Jonathan Crump, the production is slated to light up the stage at the King's Somborne Village Hall during the much-anticipated February half term.

A Blend of Local Talent

The cast is a vibrant tapestry of local actors spanning all ages, with the youngest members barely five years old. In the limelight, Sian Johnston will embody Maid Marion, Rebecca Rickard will step into the boots of Robin Hood, and Sam Judges will don the mantle of the Sheriff of Nottingham. Adding to the excitement, young thespians Megan Horrell and Samson Cuff will make their speaking debut in the titular roles as the 'Babes'.

Returning Faces and New Additions

The play will also resound with the familiar voices of recurring performers. Lesley Everard-Evans and Audrey Thomas will reprise their roles as Block and Tackle, while Alan Glynne-Jones transforms into Nurse Molly Coddle. Additionally, Caroline Crump will sprinkle some magic as the fairy, and Ruth Eckett, Vanessa McClenaghan, and Davina Nicholson will bring mirth as the Merry Men. The cast is rounded out by David Haydon as Friar Tuck and Rory McClenaghan as 'Dangerous' Dave.

Audience Engagement

Apart from the performances, the audience will also play a part. By engaging in interactive elements such as booing and hissing, spectators will be swept up in the theatrical experience, becoming a part of the story unfolding on stage.

Mark your calendars for Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17. With evening performances scheduled for 7:30 pm and a Saturday matinee at 2:30 pm, this is a theatrical event not to be missed.