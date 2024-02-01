'Kings from Queens': The Run DMC Story Premieres on Peacock; New Drama on Lifetime

As the clock strikes 3:01am ET on February 1, 2024, an echo from the past will reverberate through Peacock's screens: 'Kings from Queens', the legendary story of Run DMC. Dipped in the vibrant hues of Queens, New York, the three-part docuseries will take us on an intimate journey through the rise and reign of the iconic hip-hop trio.

The Kings and their Kingdom

From the gritty streets of Queens to the global podium of hip-hop, the odyssey of Run DMC has been nothing short of monumental. This docuseries will offer an unprecedented peek into the lives of the trio, interweaving unseen performances, candid interviews, and a heartfelt homage to the borough that forged these legends.

Impacting a Genre, Inspiring Generations

The influence of Run DMC on hip-hop is insurmountable. They didn't just pioneer a genre; they left an indelible imprint on the music industry, forever changing the course of hip-hop. The series aims to underline this impact, reminding audiences of Run DMC's pivotal role in shaping the music that resonates so deeply with today's generation.

The Tangled Web of Entertainment

Meanwhile, drama enthusiasts will be treated to a different kind of spectacle on NBC and Lifetime Movie Network. At 8:00pm ET, the perennial favorite 'Law & Order' will grace NBC, while a new Lifetime original, 'Sabotaging the Squad,' will make its debut. The latter, a typical Lifetime drama, explores the competitive and conflict-ridden world of cheerleading moms, offering a tongue-in-cheek comparison to political maneuverings against disliked congresspeople.