'Kings From Queens': Peacock's Ode to Hip-Hop Legends Run-DMC

Peacock, the streaming platform, is set to premiere a new docuseries, 'Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story', narrating the remarkable journey of the iconic hip-hop group Run-DMC. Comprising Joseph "Rev. Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and the late Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, the group emerged from Queens, New York, and catapulted to international stardom, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene.

A Journey from Queens to Stardom

The three-part series delves into the group's ascent, their groundbreaking contributions to music, and the profound implications of Jam Master Jay's death in 2002. It features exclusive interviews with the group members, rare archival footage, and insights from other significant artists. The series illuminates the group's rise to fame and their significant influence on hip-hop culture.

First Gold for Hip-Hop

Run-DMC's debut album in 1984 holds a special place in the annals of music history. It became the first rap album to go gold, signifying the mainstream acceptance of hip-hop and cementing its place in popular culture. The series pays homage to their influential albums, including 'King of Rock', 'Tougher Than Leather', 'Down With The King', and 'Raising Hell'.

Run-DMC's Lasting Impact

'Kings From Queens' celebrates Run-DMC's lasting impact on hip-hop culture. The group's music continues to resonate with fans, their influence evident in the works of countless artists who came after them. As Peacock gears up for the premiere on February 1, the docuseries is generating significant buzz among fans and critics, promising an enlightening and engaging experience.