Arts & Entertainment

Kingdom Versus Don: A Diss Track Feud that Rocked the Music Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
The music world has recently become the stage for a fiery feud between artists Kingdom, real name Jada Kingdom, and Stefflon Don, born Stephanie Victoria Allen. The conflict began with a song snippet by Don, which appeared to indirectly reference Kingdom, setting off a series of responses between the two that escalated into full-blown diss tracks.

The Origin of the Feud

The initial spark of the conflict was reportedly linked to Don’s ex-boyfriend, afro-fusion star Burna Boy. In response to Don’s track ‘Dat A Dat,’ which was perceived as a dig at Kingdom, Kingdom released ‘London Bed,’ a pointed response that ignited the clash. This back-and-forth gave rise to additional tracks: Don’s ‘Dead Gyal Walking’ and Kingdom’s ‘Steff Lazarus.’

The Impact on Fans and Industry

The musical spat quickly trended on YouTube, with ‘London Bed’ and ‘Dead Gyal Walking’ reaching the top spots. Notably, the feud extended beyond the two primary artists, drawing in American rapper Asian Doll, who had a falling out with Kingdom. This multi-layered conflict has captured the attention of fans around the world, prompting responses from both Kingdom and Don via Instagram. Here, they challenged the validity of each other’s lyrics and expressed a desire to move beyond the clash.

An Urgent Call for Positivity

Amidst this flurry of musical conflict, musician Sean Paul voiced his concerns over the artists’ conduct. He urged them to set a better example, particularly for young women. This sentiment, however, was met with mixed reactions; some accused him of hypocrisy given the tradition of musical battles in dancehall culture, while others supported his call for positivity.

Looking Ahead

Despite the heated exchanges, both Kingdom and Don appear to be shifting their focus back to their music. Each has teased new releases on the ‘Dutty Money Riddim,’ indicating a return to their musical roots, and perhaps a step away from the recent feud.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

