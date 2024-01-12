en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kingdom Season 5: A Dive into Ancient China’s Warring States Period

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Kingdom Season 5: A Dive into Ancient China’s Warring States Period

Brace yourselves, anime fans! Kingdom Season 5, the latest installment in the anime adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara’s historical manga series, is here to transport us back to the tumultuous Warring States period of Ancient China. This season weaves the intriguing narrative of Shin and Hyou, two war orphans hailing from the kingdom of Qin, who are steadfastly carving a niche for themselves on the battlefield.

Unfolding the Koku You Campaign Arc

Continuing from chapter 441 of the manga, the current season plunges into the Koku You Campaign arc. Here, viewers are in for an adrenaline-pumping confrontation between the Qin and Zhao armies. The battlefield is not merely a place of carnage but a stage where strategies, loyalties, and ambitions cross swords.

Ambush in the Offing

A significant plot point this season revolves around Ryuu Tou, the Lord of the City of Rigan and General of the Zhao Army. Ryuu Tou plots an ambush on Shin’s Hi Shin Unit, aiming for a tactical edge. This development not only intensifies the storyline but also tests the mettle and camaraderie of the Hi Shin Unit.

Season Details and Release Schedule

As of now, Kingdom Season 5 is slated to feature at least 12 episodes, with the possibility of additional episodes being announced later. New episodes are set to hit the screen every Saturday, ensuring a weekly dose of thrilling anime for fans. Viewers can catch the latest episodes streaming on Crunchyroll.

Distinguished Voice Cast

What gives life to the characters and authenticity to the narrative is the distinguished voice cast of Kingdom Season 5. Their nuanced performances resonate with the characters’ depth, bringing to life the struggles, victories, and emotions of the Warring States period.

0
Arts & Entertainment China
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
ROG Cetra SpeedNova: Redefining Wireless Gaming with Dual Connectivity and Adaptive ANC
In a move that marks a significant stride in gaming technology, the ROG Cetra SpeedNova true wireless gaming headphones have been unveiled. These high-performance audio accessories are engineered to amplify the gaming experience for a broad spectrum of users, ranging from avid gamers to novices. Dual-Wireless Technology for Unparalleled Connectivity The ROG Cetra SpeedNova headphones
ROG Cetra SpeedNova: Redefining Wireless Gaming with Dual Connectivity and Adaptive ANC
Southern Hospitality: Cast Reveals Upcoming Season's Drama and Personal Challenges
7 mins ago
Southern Hospitality: Cast Reveals Upcoming Season's Drama and Personal Challenges
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
7 mins ago
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
La Jolla Village Merchants Association Brings Cultural Fusion with Nowruz Celebration and Fashion Week Collaboration
4 mins ago
La Jolla Village Merchants Association Brings Cultural Fusion with Nowruz Celebration and Fashion Week Collaboration
Ariana Grande's Triumphant Return with 'Yes, And?' Draws Praise from Selena Gomez
5 mins ago
Ariana Grande's Triumphant Return with 'Yes, And?' Draws Praise from Selena Gomez
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler: A Lifelong SNL Connection Fueled by Friendship
6 mins ago
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler: A Lifelong SNL Connection Fueled by Friendship
Latest Headlines
World News
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
9 seconds
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
33 seconds
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
1 min
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
1 min
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
2 mins
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
2 mins
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
3 mins
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
4 mins
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
5 mins
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app