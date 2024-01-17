King Frederik X Sheds Light on Royal Life in New Book 'The King's Word'

Denmark's new king, Frederik X, in a surprising yet warmly welcomed move, has authored a groundbreaking book titled 'The King's Word'. Frederik's publication comes hot on the heels of his ascension to the throne, succeeding his mother Margrethe II who abdicated on New Year's Eve. The book's release marks a significant event in Denmark's history as Frederik is the first new king in over half a century.

'The King's Word': A Bestseller in the Making

The book, priced at 250 Danish Krone, is selling at an astonishing rate of 25 copies per minute, showcasing the Danes' immense interest in their new monarch's thoughts and experiences. Co-authored with noted writer Jens Andersen and based on a series of interviews conducted over the past year and a half, the 110-page book delves into King Frederik's perceptions of his royal role, his lineage, Danish history, and his personal life.

King Frederik Opens Up About Personal Life

One passage that has drawn significant attention is Frederik's candid reflection on his marriage to Queen Mary. He expresses gratitude for their enduring relationship, which many interpret as a subtle reference to a past scandal involving socialite Genoveva Casanova. Although Casanova denied any romantic involvement, photographs of her with King Frederik in Madrid last year had sparked rumors of infidelity.

Insights into Royal Life and Challenges

Apart from addressing controversies, 'The King's Word' also sheds light on Frederik's personal struggles, growing up with the looming expectations of kingship and his longing for a semblance of normal life. It underscores his journey from a reluctant crown prince to a determined monarch. His candid reflections serve as a testimony to the complexities and pressures inherent in royal life, resonating deeply with readers worldwide.