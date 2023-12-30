en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang Triumph as Best Couple at 2023 SBS Drama Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:51 am EST
Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang Triumph as Best Couple at 2023 SBS Drama Awards

The 2023 SBS Drama Awards, held on December 29, marked the recognition of exceptional talent and on-screen chemistry in the Korean drama industry. The spotlight was on Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang who bagged the Best Couple Award for their roles in the drama ‘My Demon.’

Controversial Change in Criteria

Leading up to the award ceremony, there was a stir about the change in the criteria for determining the winner. Initially, the winner of the Best Couple Award was to be decided through an online poll. However, the final decision incorporated various factors including viewership ratings, online buzz, production team votes, and internal votes. This change sparked controversy, with speculation that it was due to Song Kang’s inability to attend the ceremony. However, SBS firmly denied these allegations.

The Winning Couple

Despite the controversy, the overwhelming winners were Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang who portrayed Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won respectively in ‘My Demon.’ Their on-screen partnership was well-received, with their chemistry being a significant factor leading to their award win. The storyline of ‘My Demon’ revolves around a mischievous heiress and a demon entering into a contractual marriage, leading to a series of chaotic events despite its initial joy.

Acceptance Speech: A Tribute to All Couples

Accepting the award on behalf of Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung expressed gratitude to the fans whose votes contributed to the win. She also acknowledged the strong chemistry and moments shared by all the nominated couples. In a gracious gesture, she offered to share the accolade with them, acknowledging the shared experiences and hard work of all nominees.

Arts & Entertainment South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

