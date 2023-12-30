Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang Triumph as Best Couple at 2023 SBS Drama Awards

The 2023 SBS Drama Awards, held on December 29, marked the recognition of exceptional talent and on-screen chemistry in the Korean drama industry. The spotlight was on Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang who bagged the Best Couple Award for their roles in the drama ‘My Demon.’

Controversial Change in Criteria

Leading up to the award ceremony, there was a stir about the change in the criteria for determining the winner. Initially, the winner of the Best Couple Award was to be decided through an online poll. However, the final decision incorporated various factors including viewership ratings, online buzz, production team votes, and internal votes. This change sparked controversy, with speculation that it was due to Song Kang’s inability to attend the ceremony. However, SBS firmly denied these allegations.

The Winning Couple

Despite the controversy, the overwhelming winners were Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang who portrayed Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won respectively in ‘My Demon.’ Their on-screen partnership was well-received, with their chemistry being a significant factor leading to their award win. The storyline of ‘My Demon’ revolves around a mischievous heiress and a demon entering into a contractual marriage, leading to a series of chaotic events despite its initial joy.

Acceptance Speech: A Tribute to All Couples

Accepting the award on behalf of Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung expressed gratitude to the fans whose votes contributed to the win. She also acknowledged the strong chemistry and moments shared by all the nominated couples. In a gracious gesture, she offered to share the accolade with them, acknowledging the shared experiences and hard work of all nominees.