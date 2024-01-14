en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kim Tae Ri: A Star Unveiling Versatility in the Film Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Kim Tae Ri: A Star Unveiling Versatility in the Film Industry

Kim Tae Ri, the acclaimed actress, never ceases to captivate audiences with her versatile roles and transformative appearances, further solidifying her status in the film industry. Known for her fluid styles, she has made headlines with her hairstyle transitions – from lustrous long hair to a chic bob, and then to a bold pixie cut.

A Breakout Role in ‘The Handmaiden’

Kim’s rise to fame is often associated with her breakout role in the 2016 film ‘The Handmaiden.’ This cinematic gem, an adaptation of Sarah Waters’ novel ‘Fingersmith,’ saw Kim in the character of a pickpocket turned maid. Sharing the screen with renowned actors Kim Min Hee, Ha Jung Woo, and Cho Jin Woong, Kim’s role was pivotal in the intricate plot that involved deception and a romantic relationship with Kim Min Hee’s character, a Japanese heiress.

International Acclaim and Audience Resonance

The film received international acclaim for its compelling storytelling and unexpected ending. The romantic and erotic dynamics between the two lead characters, portrayed by Kim Tae Ri and Kim Min Hee, resonated deeply with audiences, contributing significantly to the film’s success.

Continued Star Power in ‘Jeong Nyeon’

Kim Tae Ri’s star power continues to burn bright as she prepares to take on the titular role in the upcoming K-Drama ‘Jeong Nyeon.’ With this move, she further cements her standing in the entertainment industry, promising to deliver another memorable performance.

Meanwhile, other notable actors such as Lee Min Ho, Kim Soo Hyun, and Park Bo Gum are also set to make their return to the small screen in 2024 with new series like ‘When the Stars Gossip,’ ‘Queen of Tears,’ and ‘You Have Done Well,’ respectively, promising a year of exciting K-Drama content for fans worldwide.

0
Arts & Entertainment South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 mins ago
Netflix to Stream New Episodes of One Piece in Celebration of the Anime's 25th Anniversary
Netflix, the streaming giant, has announced its intention to air new episodes of the popular anime franchise, One Piece, a move that not only signifies its investment in the anime genre but also its strategy to capture a broader audience. This decision comes as the iconic series gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary and
Netflix to Stream New Episodes of One Piece in Celebration of the Anime's 25th Anniversary
Nadine Lermite to Narrate the Story of 'The Silence of the Sea' at Gard Rhodanien Event
20 mins ago
Nadine Lermite to Narrate the Story of 'The Silence of the Sea' at Gard Rhodanien Event
Next Afrobeats Star: Ultima Studios Unveils Reality Show to Boost Nigeria's Economy
22 mins ago
Next Afrobeats Star: Ultima Studios Unveils Reality Show to Boost Nigeria's Economy
Allee Willis: The Songwriting Legend Behind 'Friends' Theme and 'The Color Purple' Dies at 72
7 mins ago
Allee Willis: The Songwriting Legend Behind 'Friends' Theme and 'The Color Purple' Dies at 72
Thematic Richness and Stylistic Diversity in Four New Poetry Collections
12 mins ago
Thematic Richness and Stylistic Diversity in Four New Poetry Collections
Shane Daniel Byrne: From Instagram Comedy to Nationwide Tour
12 mins ago
Shane Daniel Byrne: From Instagram Comedy to Nationwide Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
Cal Baptist Triumphs Over Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
7 seconds
Cal Baptist Triumphs Over Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
Omaha Triumphs Over North Dakota State in High-Scoring Basketball Game
10 seconds
Omaha Triumphs Over North Dakota State in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Former MLB Players Seek to Boost African-American Participation in Baseball
13 seconds
Former MLB Players Seek to Boost African-American Participation in Baseball
Baylor Outlasts Cincinnati in a Tightly Contested College Basketball Game
22 seconds
Baylor Outlasts Cincinnati in a Tightly Contested College Basketball Game
Eastern Kentucky Triumphs Over North Alabama in Competitive Basketball Match
24 seconds
Eastern Kentucky Triumphs Over North Alabama in Competitive Basketball Match
Kansas Medical Marijuana Legalization: Public Support vs. Political Opposition
30 seconds
Kansas Medical Marijuana Legalization: Public Support vs. Political Opposition
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
42 seconds
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Anti-Israel Protesters Attack Secret Service Agents Outside White House
56 seconds
Anti-Israel Protesters Attack Secret Service Agents Outside White House
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring Clash
1 min
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring Clash
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
50 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app