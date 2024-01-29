Kim Matula to Portray Comedy Icon Jane Curtin in 'SNL 1975'

Kim Matula, a celebrated actress known for her comedic roles, is set to co-star in a highly anticipated feature film, "SNL 1975." The film delves into the behind-the-scenes drama and excitement of the inaugural broadcast of the legendary "Saturday Night Live" on October 11, 1975. Matula will step into the shoes of comedy icon Jane Curtin, an original cast member of the show. The casting news, announced on January 26, 2024, has set social media abuzz with congratulations from fans and colleagues alike.

Stellar Cast of SNL 1975

Joining Matula on the star-studded cast list are Ella Hunt and Emily Fairn, who will portray Gilda Radner and Laraine Newman, respectively, both part of the first-ever female cast on the show. In addition, Gabriel LaBelle will bring to life the character of the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, with Rachel Sennett as Michaels' wife, Rosie Shuster. Cooper Hoffman has been cast as media executive Dick Ebersol. However, the male cast members and the role of George Carlin, the show's first guest host, are still shrouded in suspense.

Behind the Scenes of an Iconic Show

"SNL 1975" aims to pull back the curtain on the fervor and chaos of the launch of "Saturday Night Live." Based on extensive interviews with surviving cast members, writers, and crew from the first episode, the Sony Pictures project seeks to recreate the magic of the series' inception. The narrative, crafted by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, offers an intimate peek into the moments leading up to the infamous words, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!"

SNL 1975: A Fitting Role for Matula

For Matula, best known for her roles in "Bold & the Beautiful," "LA to Vegas," and "Fighting With My Family," the role in "SNL 1975" is a fitting tribute to her love for comedy. With the film's release date yet to be announced, the anticipation grows for what promises to be a captivating retelling of the revolution that forever changed television. The film is expected to coincide with the 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live" in 2025, adding to the historical significance of the project.