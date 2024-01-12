en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Transforms into a Gothic Victorian Era Enchantress for ‘American Horror Story’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Kim Kardashian Transforms into a Gothic Victorian Era Enchantress for ‘American Horror Story’

The radiant streets of New York City recently bore witness to an unexpected spectacle, as the reality TV star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian, was spotted in an intriguing gothic Victorian-era dress. On her head, she wore a black feathered piece, and around her neck, a large, red heart-shaped necklace. The ensemble, eerily reminiscent of the Disney villain, Maleficent, was part of Kardashian’s ongoing filming for the popular television series ‘American Horror Story.’

Unveiling Another Facet

At 43, Kardashian is no stranger to the limelight, having made a significant name for herself in the reality TV, beauty, and fashion industries. Yet, she has now embarked on a journey to explore her acting potential. Her debut in the series’ season premiere as Siobhan, the publicist to Emma Roberts’ character, has been largely greeted with positive reviews. Critics concur that she may indeed be well-suited for the role, attributed to her bold dialogue and engaging screen presence.

Embracing the Role

Off the screen, Kardashian seems to be fully immersing herself in the role. She was seen interacting with her children over FaceTime, eagerly seeking their opinions on her costume. This interaction suggests that Kardashian is not merely playing Siobhan; she is becoming her.

A New Challenge Amid Success

Despite her many successes, including her Skims solutionwear company valued at over $3 billion, Kardashian has expressed some insecurity about her new acting role. She shared an exclusive clip with PEOPLE, stressing the seriousness of her part and indicating that it is a significant commitment, not just a cameo. This venture into acting, although filled with anticipation, is a testament to Kardashian’s drive to continuously evolve and take on new challenges.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
59 seconds ago
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
Renowned musician Jelly Roll, christened as Jason DeFord, has pledged to train for an imminent 5K race slated for May. This life-affirming decision was sparked by an invigorating interaction with Kyle Forgeard, a member of the comedy troupe Nelk Boys, on the Full Send podcast. Following Forgeard’s motivating words, DeFord took the bull by the
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
"Mondrian: Foundations" Exhibition: A Journey through Mondrian's Artistic Evolution
3 mins ago
"Mondrian: Foundations" Exhibition: A Journey through Mondrian's Artistic Evolution
Giganta Turns Into a Giant Bear in Titans: Beast World 4
8 mins ago
Giganta Turns Into a Giant Bear in Titans: Beast World 4
Laura Robinson: Championing Social Connection through Games
2 mins ago
Laura Robinson: Championing Social Connection through Games
Arjun Das: A Glimpse into the Past Ignites Fan Frenzy
2 mins ago
Arjun Das: A Glimpse into the Past Ignites Fan Frenzy
Spin Doctors to Headline 40th Riverfront Rendezvous in Stevens Point
2 mins ago
Spin Doctors to Headline 40th Riverfront Rendezvous in Stevens Point
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
7 seconds
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
1 min
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
2 mins
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
2 mins
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
3 mins
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
3 mins
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
3 mins
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
The Silent Battle: Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Cancer Diagnosis and the Power of Public Disclosure
4 mins
The Silent Battle: Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Cancer Diagnosis and the Power of Public Disclosure
Sheffield Wednesday Signs Promising Goalkeeper Beadle on Loan: A New Era of Competition
4 mins
Sheffield Wednesday Signs Promising Goalkeeper Beadle on Loan: A New Era of Competition
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app