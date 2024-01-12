Kim Kardashian Transforms into a Gothic Victorian Era Enchantress for ‘American Horror Story’

The radiant streets of New York City recently bore witness to an unexpected spectacle, as the reality TV star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian, was spotted in an intriguing gothic Victorian-era dress. On her head, she wore a black feathered piece, and around her neck, a large, red heart-shaped necklace. The ensemble, eerily reminiscent of the Disney villain, Maleficent, was part of Kardashian’s ongoing filming for the popular television series ‘American Horror Story.’

Unveiling Another Facet

At 43, Kardashian is no stranger to the limelight, having made a significant name for herself in the reality TV, beauty, and fashion industries. Yet, she has now embarked on a journey to explore her acting potential. Her debut in the series’ season premiere as Siobhan, the publicist to Emma Roberts’ character, has been largely greeted with positive reviews. Critics concur that she may indeed be well-suited for the role, attributed to her bold dialogue and engaging screen presence.

Embracing the Role

Off the screen, Kardashian seems to be fully immersing herself in the role. She was seen interacting with her children over FaceTime, eagerly seeking their opinions on her costume. This interaction suggests that Kardashian is not merely playing Siobhan; she is becoming her.

A New Challenge Amid Success

Despite her many successes, including her Skims solutionwear company valued at over $3 billion, Kardashian has expressed some insecurity about her new acting role. She shared an exclusive clip with PEOPLE, stressing the seriousness of her part and indicating that it is a significant commitment, not just a cameo. This venture into acting, although filled with anticipation, is a testament to Kardashian’s drive to continuously evolve and take on new challenges.