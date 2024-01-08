Kim Jae-hwan to Release New Single “Ponytail” on January 24

South Korean singer Kim Jae-hwan is all set to make his musical comeback with his new single titled “Ponytail”, scheduled to release on January 24. This marks Jae-hwan’s first musical release since his sixth EP, “J.A.M (Journey Above Music)”, which was released seven months prior on June 20.

Reminiscing the Journey

Prior to “Ponytail,” Jae-hwan released a remade version of Yutaka Ozaki’s 1983 song “I Love You” in Korean on November 11. The original Korean rendition of this song was performed by singer Position in 2000, and Jae-hwan’s version was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Anticipating “Ponytail”

While the specific details about the upcoming single have not been released, a teaser poster has already stirred the curiosity of fans. The poster features an electric guitar, a shelf full of LP records, and a hat, alongside the release date. This indicates a possible retro vibe for the single, and fans are eagerly waiting to explore the new sound after Jae-hwan’s experimental album last year.

From Band Member to Solo Artist

Kim Jae-hwan first rose to fame as a member of the project boy band Wanna One, formed through the second season of Mnet’s “Produce 101” in 2017. Following the disbandment of Wanna One in 2019, he launched his solo career with the EP “Another.” Recently, Jae-hwan held two solo concerts titled “Not Alone” on December 16 and 17 at the KBS Arena in the Gangseo District of western Seoul. Fans can begin preordering the single “Ponytail” from January 23 at 2 p.m.