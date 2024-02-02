Kim Hye-jun Battles Physical Challenges for Role in 'A Shop for Killers'

Accomplished actress Kim Hye-jun, notable for her roles in "Connect" and "Kingdom," has recently unveiled the strenuous physical training she underwent for her action-packed role in Disney+'s "A Shop for Killers." The demanding nature of the training initially led her to consider abandoning the project on her first day at action school. Yet, with support from the martial arts director, she managed to overcome the challenges, engaging in rigorous training for four months before the commencement of filming.

Turning Down and Accepting the Role

Director Lee Kwon shared that Hye-jun initially declined the role due to her commitment to another Disney+ series, "Connect." However, after wrapping up the aforementioned project, she accepted the role in "A Shop for Killers." The plot revolves around Hye-jun's character, Jian, who, after losing her parents and being raised by her uncle, stumbles upon the shocking truth that her uncle ran a shop for killers. Consequently, she finds herself in the crosshairs of assassins.

Compelling Characters and Visual Elements

The series is not just about adrenaline-inducing action sequences but also features compelling characters and spectacular visual elements that effectively drive the narrative. Hye-jun highlighted the personal struggles and growth of her character throughout the series. Her co-stars - Seo Hyun-woo, Jo Han-sun, and Geum Hae-na - also chimed in with insights into their characters, each adding unique flavor to the story. Hyun-woo geared up for his role as a ruthless sniper, Han-sun depicted the psychopath Beil, and Hae-na, affectionately referred to as the "Angelina Jolie of Korea," underwent intense training to portray top assassin Minhye, building her muscle mass and refining her combat skills.

Critical Acclaim and Airing Details

"A Shop for Killers" is currently airing, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis. The series has been applauded for its action-charged scenes and the depth of its characters, carving a special place among viewers. Kim Hye-jun's exceptional physical transformation and performance, in particular, have been the center of attention, further solidifying her position as a versatile actress in the industry.