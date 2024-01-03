Kilkenny Schools Triumph in National Art Competition

In a vibrant display of creativity and empathy, two Kilkenny schools – Bennettsbridge National School and the Mother of Fair Love School, have emerged triumphant as the Junior and Senior County Winners in a distinguished national art competition, ‘Someone Like Me’. This competition, organized by the National Disability Authority and now in its eighth year, celebrates the spirit of diversity, inclusivity, and understanding of disabilities. The contest this year saw an astounding turnout with over 2,200 entries pouring in from national schools all across Ireland.

The Journey to Victory

The path to victory for these two schools was paved with imagination and a deep sense of empathy. The art pieces produced by the students were not only visually striking but also conveyed a profound message about the uniqueness of every individual. The students’ work demonstrated a mature understanding of disabilities, illuminating the importance of an inclusive society that values every individual’s unique abilities.

A Stepping Stone Towards the National Title

With this victory, Bennettsbridge National School and the Mother of Fair Love School have earned their spots in the final stage of the competition. They will vie for the national title alongside 46 other schools from across the country. The decisive event, an awards ceremony, is scheduled to take place at the historic Dublin City Hall on Wednesday, January 17.

A Platform for Empathy and Understanding

‘Someone Like Me’ serves as a platform that fosters a culture of understanding and empathy. It encourages young minds to delve into the complexities of the human spirit, to recognize, and appreciate the uniqueness of every individual. The competition amplifies the voices of those with disabilities and underscores the importance of inclusivity, sending a powerful message to society at large.