en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kilkenny Schools Triumph in National Art Competition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
Kilkenny Schools Triumph in National Art Competition

In a vibrant display of creativity and empathy, two Kilkenny schools – Bennettsbridge National School and the Mother of Fair Love School, have emerged triumphant as the Junior and Senior County Winners in a distinguished national art competition, ‘Someone Like Me’. This competition, organized by the National Disability Authority and now in its eighth year, celebrates the spirit of diversity, inclusivity, and understanding of disabilities. The contest this year saw an astounding turnout with over 2,200 entries pouring in from national schools all across Ireland.

The Journey to Victory

The path to victory for these two schools was paved with imagination and a deep sense of empathy. The art pieces produced by the students were not only visually striking but also conveyed a profound message about the uniqueness of every individual. The students’ work demonstrated a mature understanding of disabilities, illuminating the importance of an inclusive society that values every individual’s unique abilities.

A Stepping Stone Towards the National Title

With this victory, Bennettsbridge National School and the Mother of Fair Love School have earned their spots in the final stage of the competition. They will vie for the national title alongside 46 other schools from across the country. The decisive event, an awards ceremony, is scheduled to take place at the historic Dublin City Hall on Wednesday, January 17.

A Platform for Empathy and Understanding

‘Someone Like Me’ serves as a platform that fosters a culture of understanding and empathy. It encourages young minds to delve into the complexities of the human spirit, to recognize, and appreciate the uniqueness of every individual. The competition amplifies the voices of those with disabilities and underscores the importance of inclusivity, sending a powerful message to society at large.

0
Arts & Entertainment Education Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
27 seconds ago
PawFury Launches $PawFactory: A Blend of Gaming and Earning Opportunities
PawFury, a rising name in the gaming industry, has announced the launch of $PawFactory, a groundbreaking platform that aims to blend gaming excitement with play-to-earn benefits. The platform presents a unique proposition: allowing users to immerse themselves in gaming activities while simultaneously offering an opportunity to earn financial rewards. Presale Opportunity The live presale of
PawFury Launches $PawFactory: A Blend of Gaming and Earning Opportunities
God of War: Ragnarok Features Designer's Daughter's Heartbeat
5 mins ago
God of War: Ragnarok Features Designer's Daughter's Heartbeat
Broadway 2024: Curtain Calls on Beloved Shows
9 mins ago
Broadway 2024: Curtain Calls on Beloved Shows
Pivotal Moments: When TV Shows Take a Turn
2 mins ago
Pivotal Moments: When TV Shows Take a Turn
NACHTS's 'Privileg': A Bold Defiance of Black Metal Norms
2 mins ago
NACHTS's 'Privileg': A Bold Defiance of Black Metal Norms
Coventry's Youth Empowerment through Music Culminates in 'Positive Choices' Album
3 mins ago
Coventry's Youth Empowerment through Music Culminates in 'Positive Choices' Album
Latest Headlines
World News
Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC's Defensive Coordinator
12 seconds
Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC's Defensive Coordinator
Nurses Lead in EHR Messaging: Insights from JAMA Network Open Study
25 seconds
Nurses Lead in EHR Messaging: Insights from JAMA Network Open Study
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
2 mins
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
2 mins
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
2 mins
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
2 mins
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
2 mins
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
2 mins
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
2 mins
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
56 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
58 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app